Rosie
My name is Rosie and I am about 2 years old and weigh 37 pounds. I am called a Red... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six Chancellor High School students are facing charges and another is under investigation as the result of a series of what authorities descri…
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
Tommy Lee was well-known for his outgoing personality and booths at local flea markets.
Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.
A Texas man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problem…
The Spotsylvania County School Board has approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for all staff as part of a spending plan for $14.6 million in funds …
In addition to the 2.05-acre lot itself at 216 Lake Shore Drive in Argyle Heights in Stafford County, the 4,696-square foot residence has been totally optimized to take in the panoramic Lake Carroll views.
Spotsylvania County residents from several neighborhoods don’t want a new Sheetz built at a nearby intersection.
A former Stafford County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged incident with one of his students back in 2016.