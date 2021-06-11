Ryan Zimmerman turns part-time role into a full-time advantage for Nationals

Small sample or not, that is a lot of production from a backup first baseman. That’s also the conundrum with Zimmerman’s early numbers.

Josh Bell has gotten a greater share of the innings and at-bats in that spot. When Bell was acquired in an offseason trade, the Nationals vowed to play him every day and have mostly stuck to that plan. And while he has been one of the Nationals’ better hitters in the last few weeks, Bell began the season in a major slump, right as Zimmerman started his ongoing tear. Zimmerman’s at-bats have come against tough lefties or when the Nationals have played in American League ballparks.

That led to starts on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tampa Bay, then scheduled rest against the Giants on Thursday before the game was postponed. It was the first time Zimmerman started on back-to-back days since Bell returned from the coronavirus-related injured list in mid-April.