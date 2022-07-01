Tags
From July 22 through Oct. 30, if you’re not a resident of Fredericksburg or Stafford County, you will be charged $10 to park or $5 to walk int…
A Fredericksburg man was arrested Sunday following a pursuit that covered parts of three area localities and reached speeds of nearly 120 mph,…
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested in connection with an incident earlier this month in which he allegedly shot at three teenage siblings wh…
A 76-year-old Stafford County woman was killed Monday when the driver of the car she was riding in suffered an apparent medical emergency and …
Shelley Tibbs’s son was booked into Rappahannock Regional Jail on a Friday, and by the following Wednesday, she had already spent almost $100 on him.
A former teacher in Stafford County pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday for an illegal online relationship he had with a Texas teenager.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
With most recent sale of lots, all the space is accounted for at the 149-acre facility.
Dr. John Boniface Jr. wanted to honor his daughter, Rebecca, who died from cancer at age 12.
