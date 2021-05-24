Sanderling
Dylan D. Whetzel was killed by multiple shots to the head before his dismembered remains were recovered in some Spotsylvania County woods earl…
Instead of a proposed EPA rule, Congress should consider changes in the law allowing tens of millions of existing HFC-using central air conditioners to live out their useful lives undisturbed by any climate measures.
As Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris addressed protesters outside his office on April 23, he attempted to give Moe Petway an opportunit…
The Fredericksburg Food Cooperative opened quietly at the corner of U.S. 1 and Princess Anne Street on April 1, but the response from the comm…
A murder charge against a young King George County man has been dropped.
A Spotsylvania County man was charged with attempted burglary this week after being caught on a surveillance camera that was installed followi…
Stafford County elementary students would start their school days earlier than in past years and high school students would start later under …
Fourteen months ago, Stafford supervisors envisioned a vibrant and futuristic downtown area near the county courthouse where families and frie…
If contract ends, about 15,000 local people would have to find new providers or pay higher costs to continue with MWHC treatment.
A man who was arrested in King George County after he scammed at least eight women out of more than $267,000 while pretending to love them ple…