Saturday, April 23 high school sports: Schroeder, North Stafford rally past West Potomac

Jonathan Schroeder drove home Keenan Fulwood in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift North Stafford to a 4–2 nondistrict win over West Springfield Saturday.
Nate Klepic, who went 2 for 3, started the Wolverines’ rally and scored the tie run before Schroeder’s hit.
North Stafford (4–8) visits Potomac Monday.
R H E
W. Springfield 000 120 0 — 3 4 1
North Stafford 010 010 2 — 4 7 1
Martin, Lynn (2), Holmes (4), Pastel (5), HERNANDEZ (7) and Fila. Andre Velez, Pearson Ward (5), CHARLIE ZAPPA (7) and Nate McCauley-Lang.