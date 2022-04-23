 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday, April 23 high school sports: Schroeder, North Stafford rally past West Potomac

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

Jonathan Schroeder drove home Keenan Fulwood in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift North Stafford to a 4–2 nondistrict win over West Springfield Saturday.

Nate Klepic, who went 2 for 3, started the Wolverines’ rally and scored the tie run before Schroeder’s hit.

North Stafford (4–8) visits Potomac Monday.

R H E

W. Springfield 000 120 0 ­— 3 4 1

North Stafford 010 010 2 ­— 4 7 1

Martin, Lynn (2), Holmes (4), Pastel (5), HERNANDEZ (7) and Fila. Andre Velez, Pearson Ward (5), CHARLIE ZAPPA (7) and Nate McCauley-Lang.

