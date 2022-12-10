Saturday, Dec. 10 high school sports roundup:

Destinee Salgado scored 26 points to help lead the Wolverines to a win against Great Bridge on Saturday night.

Mya Neal also score six and Tori Barnes contributed 8.

North Stafford with travel to take on Riverbend on Tuesday.

Great Bridge 0 11 5 9 — 25 North Stafford 15 12 19 10 — 56



Great Bridge: Olivia Bowes 15, Olivia Williams 4, Jaynesa Rivera 2, Reagan Licata 2, Karolya Raynoso 2, Ariana Flowers 0, Angelina Pietrafesa 0. Totals: 3 6-6 25.

North Stafford: Destinee Salgado 26, Mya Neal 6, Tori Barnes 5, J'maia Joseph 4, Naomi Glass 4, Mari Palomo 4, Maddie Ramos 4, Kiera Todd 3, Elyssa Lee 0,. Totals: 4 4-6 56.

Three-pointers: Great Bridge 3 (Bowes 3). North Stafford 4 (Barnes, Salgado, Todd, Palomo).

Boys Basketball

Chantilly 69, Safford 59: Jamison Noil scored 22 points and Jasonte Thomas added 11 but it was not enough to take down Chantilly.

Skilayr Atkinson and Jaskson Wallace each added 8 to the board.

The Indians (2-1) will host Manassas on Monday.

Chantilly 22 13 18 16 — 69 Stafford 9 13 15 22 — 59



Chantilly: Amare Ershoush 18, Jackson Prochazke 14, Ivan So 11, Hershey Sandra 7, Jordan Davenport 5, Ked Desai 4, Tyler Svviradell 3, Mason Dougherty 3, Chris Lyons 2, Rikin Shaveer 2, Josh Lugo 0, Kyan Yaeger 0. Total 8 7-9 69.

Stafford (2-1): Jamison Noil 22, Jasonte Thomas 11, Skilayr Atkinson 8, Jackson Wallace 8, Sean Hopkins 4, Ralph Poku 4, Marquis Thomas 2, Jh'anif Coles 0, Demaire Monroe 0. Totals: 4 11-18 59.

Three-pointers: Chantilly 8 (So 3, Ershoush 2, Svviradell, Davenport, Dougherty). Stafford 4 (Noil 3, Thomas).

North Stafford 44, Jamestown 27: Andrew Morris scored eight points and Curtis Halton scored seven to help the Wolverines defeat Jamestown.

Jamestown 8 6 5 8 — 27 North Stafford 14 9 12 9 — 44



Jamestown: Noah Stuart 12, Jayden Cory 6, Camden Anderson 3, Connor S. 2, Jimmy Moore 2, Michael Rolataillz 2, Matthew Sawyer 0. Total 7 0-7 27.

North Stafford: Andrew Morris 8, Curtis Halton 7, Yayah Conteh 5, Jeremiah Shelly 5, Trey Portell 5, Grabe Wooten 5, Julius Downing 4, Dante Hymah 3, Landon Evans 2, Jude Afriyie 0. Totals: 4 4-8 44.

Three-pointers: Jamestown 7 (Stuart 4, Cory 2, Anderson). North Stafford 4 (Morris 2, Halton, Portell).

Eastern Mennonite 70, Fredericksburg Christian 54: The Eagles lost on the road to Eastern Mennoite on Saturday.

Noah Caesar scored 18 to lead the Eagles but it was not enough to get an edge over Eastern Mennonite.

The Eagles return home Tuesday the 13th vs Victory.

FCS 4 18 15 17 — 54 Eastern Mennonite 16 18 16 20 — 70



FCS (3-1): Carter Johnson, Noah Caesar 18, Cameron Deveau 8, Marlon Vales, Christian Smith 6, Drake Morris, Jack Delao 13, Luke Chilton 9

EM (4-2): Hamilton 12, Belyea 3, Hatter 12, Campbell 4, Johnson 26, Valentine 12, Berry 1

Three-Point Baskets: FCS 8 (Caesar 1, Deveau 2, Smith 2, Delao 2, Chilton 1) EM 5 (Belyea 1, Johnson 4)

Girls Basketball

Massaponax 61, Xaverian 44: Takiera Ramey scored 20 points, totaled 10 assists and four steals to help the Panther defeat Xaverian on Saturday.

Kiersten Bowlers score 13 points and also recorded four steals and three assists and LaKaiya Butcher score 14 points, three steals and three assists.

Massaponax 18 19 18 7 — 61 Xaverian 16 6 15 7 — 44



Massaponax: T. Ramey 20, L. Butcher 14, K. Bowler 13, S. Hymes 8, G. Athy 4, K. Price 2. Total: 7 4-9 61.

Xaverian: K. Wehner 14, A. Carbanara 12, L. Sierra 7, G. Lanier 7, C. Mitchell 4 Totals: 6 10-15 44.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Bowler 3, Ramey 2, Butcher 2). Xaverian 6 (Wehner 4, Sierra, Carbanara).