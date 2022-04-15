Saying Grace: Bursting forth with new life

It has been a delight to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather this week while working in my garden. It took me close to a decade to discover how to actually grow things in our little clearing in the middle of a dense forest, but I finally have a small garden of which I am very proud. For the last several years we have enjoyed the beautiful fragrance of lavender, the stunning deep purple color of echinacea, the fiery orange of milkweed, and a bouquet of bright pink flowers.

I was worried about the state of my beloved plants because I had never gotten around to clearing the debris of dried flower stalks and fallen leaves that had accumulated in several inch-deep piles over the winter. Imagine my surprise and wonder when my efforts to clear refuse began to reveal small patches of bright, shining, new green plants waking from their winter slumber.

I never cease to be amazed when I see those first new leaves shot forth from the hard, dry ground. What astounds me, even more, is when I see new plants growing where before there were none. This mostly happens with my echinacea plants. As summer comes to an end, their large cone-shaped flowers begin to drop their petals and seeds. Sometimes, goldfinches and other birds will transport the seeds to different areas on our property. When the seed falls to the ground, it lays dormant over the cold, winter months until it springs forth new life under spring’s sun-filled skies.

Jesus used the example of seeds and growth many times throughout His earthly ministry. Between the time of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem where the crowds celebrated his arrival by waving palm branches (a symbolic act celebrating victory over one’s enemy or the reception of a king) and Jesus’ crucifixion on a Roman cross He shared this analogy, “Truly I tell you, unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains by itself. But if it dies, it produces much fruit” (John 12:24).

This largely agrarian society would have been able to relate to what Jesus said, even if they didn’t understand it in the context of His death and resurrection. For a new plant to grow, a seed must be sown in the ground where it sacrifices itself for the embryo inside. This embryo then grows and develops into a mature plant that will in turn bear more seeds. Through its death, the seed multiplies itself over and over again.

Theologian D.A. Carson writes, “Like the seed whose death is the germination of life for a great crop, so Jesus’ death generates a plentiful harvest.” When Jesus sacrificed his life on the cross, He provided a way for us to be forgiven of our sins and to experience new life in Him.

Jesus continues his discourse with these sobering words, “The one who loves his life will lose it, and the one who hares his life in this world will keep it for eternal life” (John 12:25). Jesus is speaking in absolute terms to prove a point: loves his life means “delights in his life in this world more than in God” and hates his life in this world means, by contrast, “thinks so little of his life, and so much of God, that he is willing to sacrifice it all for God.”

Like the example of the seed, the sacrifice of our selfish wants and desires leads to the multiplication of faith and life. When we choose to follow Christ, we are choosing to follow His example of self-sacrifice that was supremely shown at the cross.

As we prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday, we can rejoice in the fact that his sacrifice was not permanent and his death was not final. Jesus’ body was placed in the cold, dark, sealed tomb only to burst forth with new life three days later. In doing so, He made a way for each of us to experience new life on this earth and eternal life with Him in heaven.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.