Scientists offer look into life as Caribbean volcano erupted

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—The three scientists credited with helping save lives ahead of a recent explosive volcano eruption in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent are known to locals simply as Richie, Rod and TC.

The team huddled indoors for weeks on little sleep to study and alert the government about activity at La Soufrière, whose eruptions last month displaced nearly 20 percent of the population and prompted the United Nations to seek $29 million to help the island recover from the devastation.

More than 16,000 people fled the hills and homes in northern St. Vincent while the scientists stayed behind. They filed two reports a day and worked in shifts to keep a constant eye on the temperamental volcano as ash kept falling from the sky, blanketing the island’s lush green in monotone gray.

“You get kind of used to having ash in [everything],” said Richard Robertson, a geologist and volcanologist with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center who oversaw the team in St. Vincent. His colleagues are fellow volcanologists and seismologists Roderick Stewart andThomas Christopher.