Scientists offer look into life as Caribbean volcano erupted

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—The three scientists credited with helping save lives ahead of a recent explosive volcano eruption in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent are known to locals simply as Richie, Rod and TC.
The team huddled indoors for weeks on little sleep to study and alert the government about activity at La Soufrière, whose eruptions last month displaced nearly 20 percent of the population and prompted the United Nations to seek $29 million to help the island recover from the devastation.
More than 16,000 people fled the hills and homes in northern St. Vincent while the scientists stayed behind. They filed two reports a day and worked in shifts to keep a constant eye on the temperamental volcano as ash kept falling from the sky, blanketing the island’s lush green in monotone gray.
“You get kind of used to having ash in [everything],” said Richard Robertson, a geologist and volcanologist with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center who oversaw the team in St. Vincent. His colleagues are fellow volcanologists and seismologists Roderick Stewart andThomas Christopher.
The observatory, built six miles from La Soufrière, was located close enough to the volcano to give scientists a full view of it but far enough so that they remained out of danger.
A minor eruption in December allowed scientists to set up monitoring stations that helped them collect enough data to recommend evacuations less than a day before the April 9 explosive eruption that shot a plume of ash 32,000 feetinto the sky as lightning crackled through it.
No deaths or injuries were reported as eruptions continued on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an island chain of more than 100,000 people, thanks partly to the life-saving evacuation order based on data collected by the trio.
They recommending the government evacuate the area was an easy decision given the rapid changes in seismic activity.