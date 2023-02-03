‘24 Olympic flame to arrive by sea

MARSEILLE, France — The Olympic flame is going for a sail.

Instead of arriving overland, the symbolic flame alighting the 2024 Paris Games will take to the seas from its birthplace in Greece, arriving aboard a three-mast tall ship in the French port of Marseille.

According to tradition, the flame will be lit by the sun’s rays at a ceremony in Ancient Olympia. Then it will be carried by the Olympic torch to Athens and across the Mediterranean to the famed Old Port of Marseille, where the flame will be greeted by an armada of boats along the French coastline, organizers said.

It will travel to the Marseille marina — where Olympic sailing competitions will be based — and the Marseille stadium hosting Olympic soccer games.

After that it will be carried overland in the traditional torch relay, before arriving in Paris to light the cauldron and officially open the 2024 Games, which run from July 26-Aug. 11. The Paris Paralympics follow from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Viewership of USMNT friendlies fall

NEW YORK — The first English-language television broadcast of the U.S. men’s soccer team in its new media contract was seen by 416,000 viewers on TNT.

Last Saturday’s 0–0 exhibition draw against Colombia, which started at 7:37 p.m. EST, was seen by 540,000 in its Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo for a combined audience of 956,000, according to Nielsen. NBC said an additional 33,000 streamed the Spanish telecast on Peacock, raising the Spanish audience to 573,000 and the overall to 989,000.

While the Americans’ four World Cup matches in November and December averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through last fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.

Pair give US boost for Davis Cup

LONDON — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, gave the United States a 2–0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.

Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6–1, 7–6 (6) after McDonald’s Davis Cup debut produced a 6–4, 6–1 victory over Sergey Fomin on an indoor hard court in Tashkent.

The best-of-five-match series finishes Saturday with one match in doubles followed by two in singles. The Americans can clinch a spot in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals if Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeat Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev in doubles.

Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios apologized for shoving a former girlfriend to the ground two years ago after he escaped conviction Friday on a charge of common assault.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up pleaded guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court to assaulting Chiara Passari during an argument in his hometown of Canberra in January 2021.

Magistrate Beth Campbell did not record a conviction against Kyrgios for reasons including that the offense was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault, was not premeditated and he had no criminal record.

Witnesses take stand in Alves case

BARCELONA, Spain— The judge overseeing the investigation into the Dani Alves sexual assault case took testimony from eight witnesses at a closed hearing in Barcelona on Friday.

The Brazilian soccer player is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30. The 39-year-old Alves has spent the last two weeks in pre-trial detention at a prison outside Barcelona after he was denied bail.

The judicial investigation is now in the hands of judge Concepción Cantón, who will determine if the case should go to trial. The investigation could continue for weeks.