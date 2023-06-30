Tyler Benick, Riverbend: Longwood-bound senior hit .369 in earning all-Commonwealth honors. Hunter Covill, Chancellor: Versatile senior hit .400 and earned three pitching wins for Chargers. Aden Cuka, King George: All-Battlefield senior batted .383 and drove in 15 runs for the Foxes. Rocco Kenny, Louisa: The senior outfielder batted .300 and stole 12 bases for the Lions. A.J. Misencik, Saint Michael: Sophomore lefty struck out 49 in 24 ⅔ innings on the mound. Aydin Mitchell, Colonial Forge: Sophomore infielder hit .364 at cleanup and made just two errors.
Adam Pitts, Caroline: Junior was 3–1 with a 1.13 ERA in the Cavs' surprising postseason run. Caleb Ramsey, Mountain View: Sophomore led Wildcats with a .397 average and 27 steals. Calvin Rogers, Courtland: Senior went 5–2 with a 2.40 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 43 ⅔ innings. Brendan Ruckle, Courtland: All-Battlefield pick had a .417 on base percentage and 17 RBIs. Aiden Walker, Colonial Forge: Senior posted an 8–1 record and caught when he wasn't pitching. Dylan Young, Brooke Point: Senior lefty named first-team all-Commonwealth and second-team all-region.