Tyler Benick, Riverbend: Longwood-bound senior hit .369 in earning all-Commonwealth honors. Hunter Covill, Chancellor: Versatile senior hit .400 and earned three pitching wins for Chargers. Aden Cuka, King George: All-Battlefield senior batted .383 and drove in 15 runs for the Foxes. Rocco Kenny, Louisa: The senior outfielder batted .300 and stole 12 bases for the Lions. A.J. Misencik, Saint Michael: Sophomore lefty struck out 49 in 24 ⅔ innings on the mound. Aydin Mitchell, Colonial Forge: Sophomore infielder hit .364 at cleanup and made just two errors.