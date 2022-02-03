Senate panel kills Youngkin-backed charter schools bill and proposed ban on teaching 'divisive' concepts

Both the bill and the executive order defined “inherently divisive concepts” as those that portray once race, sex or religious faith as inherently superior, or teach that an individual is inherently racist as a result of his skin color.

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Democrats on the committee said the concept was poorly defined in the legislation. They also questioned the notion that critical race theory is taught in Virginia schools.

Republicans said there are ample examples of critical race theory being promoted in teacher training materials, and cited evidence that it has bled into the classroom. A frequently cited recent example was the use of a bingo card titled “Identifying Your Privilege” at an Oakton High School English class that included squares like “white,” “heterosexual,” “military kid” and “Christian.”