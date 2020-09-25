Serial spray-painter sentenced to three years in jail for graffiti

A man who spray-painted properties in Fredericksburg early this year while he was supposed to be doing community service for prior vandalism convictions was ordered Friday to serve three years in jail.

Robert F. Singhass, 21, of Unionville, had previously pleaded guilty to 55 charges stemming from "tagging" incidents in the city earlier this year. Judge Gordon Willis sentenced him to a total of 55 years in jail with all but two years suspended on those charges.

He received another year for violating his probation on convictions in 2019 for other acts of vandalism in the city. Singhass had 258 months hanging over his head on those charges, but Willis re-suspended most of that time.

Because all of the convictions are misdemeanors, Singhass will only have to serve half of the three years he got yesterday. He has already served six months.

Singhass was initially arrested in the city following a May 1, 2019, spree in which he and two other Orange County residents used spray paint to deface more than 30 properties in a single night.

As part of his punishment, Singhass was ordered to serve six months in jail and was ordered to return to Fredericksburg every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash between 9 a.m. and noon.