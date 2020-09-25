Serial spray-painter sentenced to three years in jail for graffiti

A man who spray-painted properties in Fredericksburg early this year while he was supposed to be doing community service for prior vandalism convictions was ordered Friday to serve three years in jail.
Robert F. Singhass, 21, of Unionville, had previously pleaded guilty to 55 charges stemming from "tagging" incidents in the city earlier this year. Judge Gordon Willis sentenced him to a total of 55 years in jail with all but two years suspended on those charges.
He received another year for violating his probation on convictions in 2019 for other acts of vandalism in the city. Singhass had 258 months hanging over his head on those charges, but Willis re-suspended most of that time.
Because all of the convictions are misdemeanors, Singhass will only have to serve half of the three years he got yesterday. He has already served six months.
Singhass was initially arrested in the city following a May 1, 2019, spree in which he and two other Orange County residents used spray paint to deface more than 30 properties in a single night.
As part of his punishment, Singhass was ordered to serve six months in jail and was ordered to return to Fredericksburg every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash between 9 a.m. and noon.
While performing his community service this year, Singhass wrote the word "Robbo" with a circle around it on various properties around the city. He owes a little under $3,000 in restitution.
He then bragged on social media about the tagging incidents and wrote "[expletive] the commonwealth." He also bragged that he drank liquor with homeless people when he was supposed to be picking up trash.
Singhass said Friday that he was sorry for his actions and said he did it in part as a way to cope with a failed relationship.
Prosecutor Kevin Gross scoffed at evidence presented Friday suggesting that Singhass was a victim of mental health issues. "He's not a misunderstood artist, he's a punk," Gross told the judge. "He did it because he thinks it's cool to deface property."
Gross asked Willis to give Singhass a total of five years in jail to serve.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich called Gross' request "utter nonsense" and asked Willis to fashion a sentence that focused more on mental health treatment than jail time.
Willis pointed out that he'd already given Singhass a chance to make amends.
"You were given a chance and you blew it," Willis said.
Willis said he will not require Singhass to resume community service once his jail time is completed, noting that clearly, it didn't work the first time.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!