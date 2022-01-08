SERVICE ALERT: Some Free Lance-Star deliveries delayed
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in their 40s who were found dead in their Locust Grove home Monday night.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
For one area family, 2022 is already precious and beautiful.
Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area while thousands of motorists b…
A well-known King George County resident was ordered Thursday to serve four years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2019.
The Virginia State Police is urging motorists to keep an eye on weather conditions as a winter storm system bears down on the northern half of…
The standard playbook for COVID-19 'is just not working with omicron,' said MWHC's chief medical officer.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.