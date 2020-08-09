SEVENTIES STYLE >> Band visits beauty parlor before show

Members of country-western band The Muvin Brothers (above, from right) Charlie Noble, Rocky Carr, James Noble and manager Paul Harris drop by a Fredericksburg beauty parlor before a gig in August 1970. The band started touring after it won a contest in Indiana, said band member Skip Frye (at right, getting his hair styled by Mary Ann Farmer). They often performed in the region after local singer Linda Peterson, whose stage name was Linda Gail, joined the group. The band’s tour bus was frequently parked in her yard, Frye said in a recent interview.
After performing along the Eastern seaboard and in Florida for several months, the band returned to Indiana. Bass guitarist Frye left the band and picked up lead guitar. He continued to play music, and was inducted into the Heritage Blues Hall of Fame in 2012. He now lives with his wife, Nancy, in Florida, where they occasionally perform together.
In the background at right, Jeanne O’Connell works on the hair of patron Pat Proffitt.