Shenandoah National Park announces reopenings
Shenandoah National Park announces reopenings

Moss phlox blooms in Shenandoah National Park (copy)

In springtime, moss phlox blooms at Crescent Rock Overlook in Shenandoah National Park, between Skyline Drive and the Appalachian Trail near Hawksbill. The park announced openings for the season of visitor centers along the scenic roadway.

 NEAL LEWIS / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

FROM STAFF REPORTS

More parts of Shenandoah National Park are opening for visitors soon, with the park also announcing new schedules and opening dates for visitor centers, campgrounds, restaurants and cabins.

The park’s two visitor centers are open, with rangers providing information at outdoor contact stations. Park stores are open with limited capacity.

Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (at milepost 4.6 on Skyline Drive) is now open Fridays through Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are no indoor exhibits or films offered at this time.

And Byrd Visitor Center (milepost 51) is now open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also without indoor exhibits of films.

Campgrounds have also begun to reopen. Lewis Mountain and Big Meadows campgrounds both opened last week, while Mathews Arm, Loft Mountain and Dundo Group campgrounds will open May 5.

Some restaurants, lodges and associated facilities operated in the park by Delaware North have opened and others will soon.

Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore, Skyland Resort and Big Meadows Wayside are all open.

Opening April 1 will be Elkwallow Wayside, while Big Meadows Lodge and Loft Mountain Wayside will both open April 23. Loft Mountain Campstore is set to open May 5, and Skyland Stables on May 28.

Tags

