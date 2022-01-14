Siam
WATCH NOW: Viral videos show Virginia real-estate agent rescuing toddler found wandering dark street
Renée Thompson Truehart often posts pictures, videos and memes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. So when she came across a toddler wandering in the middle of a dark street in Highland Springs in freezing temperatures, she started recording video from her phone even before she stopped her car to help the child.