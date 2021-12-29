'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

The most prominent Trump push is in Georgia, where the former president is backing U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who voted against Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6, in a primary race against the Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperberg. Raffensperger rejected Trump’s pleas to “find” enough votes to declare him the winner.

Trump also encouraged former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary. Kemp turned down Trump’s entreaties to declare him the victor in the 2020 election.

In Nevada, multiple lawsuits seeking to overturn Biden’s victory were thrown out by judges—including one filed by Jim Marchant, a former GOP state lawmaker now running to be secretary of state. The current Republican secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske, who is term limited, found there was no significant fraud in the contest.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Democratic governors have been a major impediment to the GOP’s effort to overhaul elections. Most significantly, they have vetoed new rules that Democrats argue are aimed at making it harder for people of color to vote.