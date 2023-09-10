How has the drive been on Interstate 95 since the 10-mile express lanes extension opened?

Early on — after the extension opened Aug. 17 — there was at least one negative response to the extension when Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisor Tim McLaughlin talked about his commuting experience during an Aug. 22 meeting.

He said his drive from Quantico to U.S. 17 in Stafford County was great, but after that traffic was jammed until he made it to the Spotsylvania exit he uses.

In a later interview, McLaughlin backed off his initial assessment and said he wanted to make the drive a few more times before deciding how the extension is working.

McLaughlin left a message as he was traveling on I-95 Friday around 5 p.m. and said traffic was good.

“Right down 95, no issues,” he said. “It’s running beautiful. Same as last Friday.”

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban, the extension has been working as advertised by easing traffic congestion.

The $670 million, 10-mile extension of reversible lanes were designed to address congestion issues at the merge area in North Stafford.

While there was some traffic congestion after the extension opened, the backups appeared to be related to other issues. Otherwise, traffic seems to have been flowing well since the extension opened. Northbound traffic is still problematic, but that’s related to the continued construction on the northbound side’s crossing project.

VDOT traffic cameras on several recent days during peak morning and afternoon travel times have shown traffic flowing smoothly for the most part along the stretch of I-95 from Stafford to beyond the Rappahannock River bridge in Spotsylvania County.

Transurban, the Australian-based company that owns and operates the electronically tolled express lanes, said that as of Aug. 25, 15% of all express lane drivers have used the extension. And, more than 60,000 drivers have used the express lanes extension, “of which 10% haven’t driven on the Express Lanes in the last 3 years.”

The company added that the toll lanes extension (from State Route 610 to U.S. 17 in Stafford) has resulted in an average 20-minute shorter trip for traffic in the primary I-95 lanes, “thanks to increased capacity on the extension and reduced congestion at previous backup points like Garrisonville Road.”

VDOT highlighted some issues that contributed to traffic congestion in the days after the extension opened.

On the weekend of Aug. 18 and 19, “southbound I-95 delays in the Fredericksburg area were consistent with peak summer travel demand on a Friday afternoon and Saturday morning,” VDOT said.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 22, traffic congestion resulted from a vehicle fire near the Route 3 interchange caused backups of around 4.5 miles.

VDOT added that Labor Day travel congestion also impacted express lanes traffic on Sept. 1 and 2.

The highway department added that a “notable improvement in traffic flow has been observed along I-95 southbound near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford, near the previous terminus for Express Lanes.”

VDOT also said there have been no apparent congestion problems on northbound I-95 near the new left entrance to the express lanes near the U.S. 17 interchange.

The response by I-95 drivers has been mixed.

One thread on Facebook had some posters praising the extension while others weren’t impressed.

One poster said he has “been a daily commuter for nearly 30 years. This week, I didn’t even need to use the express lanes because the main line was so much better.”

Other posters relayed the same sentiments about the extension, saying they stayed on the primary lanes instead of using the toll lanes.

There also are detractors who say the extension hasn’t helped.

“NOT AN IMPROVEMENT (sic) AT ALL,” one person posted. “TO GO 12 MILES TOOK 32 MINUTES. RIDICULOUS.”

“Still a nightmare!!!!” one poster wrote.

Construction continues on new exit and entry points along the express lanes extension.

Once all of the new ramps open, traffic will have several options to the extended section of express lanes, along with new entry/exit points to get to Marine Corps Base Quantico, north of the new toll lane section.

That work is slated to wrap up later this year.