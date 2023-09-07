Stafford County is set get its first solar power facility.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a conditional-use permit for a solar facility on 171 acres between Interstate 95 and Truslow Road.

The applicant, Kinglet Solar of Santa Monica, California, plans to build the community solar facility on the north side of Truslow Road between Virginia Avenue and Locust Street.

The 5 megawatt site’s raised solar panels will send electricity into the power grid operated by Dominion.

The facility is expected to eventually bring power to 660 shared solar subscribers as part of Dominion’s shared solar program. In the program, low-to-moderate income customers can buy a subscription in a shared solar facility and receive a bill credit for the “proportional output of the solar facility attributable to that subscriber,” according to Dominion’s website.

Cypress Creek Renewables will build the solar facility.

The California-based company has built 800 solar projects in 23 states, including Virginia, Patrick Harper, project developer for the company, told the board.

The Stafford solar facility will be built on a 39.5-acre portion of the property, leaving most of the undeveloped property untouched. There are buffers, up to 500 feet, between the site and homes around the property.

The board seemed happy with the project.

“It’s good to work with an applicant instead of against them,” Supervisor Crystal Vanuch said.

Supervisor Thomas Coen called the project a “prototype” for other solar projects in the county.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke asked if the solar panels would be produced in China and if they would include cadmium telluride, a toxic substance used in many solar panels.

Harper said the solar panels will not include the toxic material and will instead be silicon-based panels. He said the market will likely determine where the panels are manufactured.

The agreement with the county includes a decommissioning plan and buffers from surrounding properties, which include residential neighborhoods.

The decommissioning plan is a legal obligation of the property owner to clear the equipment from the site and restore the property.

The solar facility’s equipment has a 40-year life cycle, Harper said.

He added that the equipment will have a value of more than $300,000, which gives the company incentive to clear the site.