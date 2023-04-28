Editor's note: The following information was omitted from the print version of an April 16 Free Lance–Star story about local veteran John Mahoney and his battles with health problems that can be traced to his time stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Since 2012, veterans who served at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in eastern North Carolina for at least 30 days between 1953 and 1987 have been eligible for medical care for a variety of conditions, ranging from various types of cancer to leukemia and female infertility.

The same service members also are eligible for VA disability compensation if they developed one of eight diseases: adult leukemia; aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes; cancer of the bladder, kidney or liver; multiple myeloma; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and Parkinson’s disease.

As of August 2022, veterans also can file a lawsuit for damage suffered as a result of the contaminated water. In a two-page document called "Know Your Options," the Veterans Administration stresses that filing a lawsuit will not impact a veteran's benefits or health care.

More details are available online at va.gov/files/2022-12/Camp%20Lejeune%20FAQ%20V12.6.22%201030hrs.pdf.

Veterans also can find information about the Camp Lejeune water contamination and eligible benefits at VA.gov/CampLejeune or call 800/MyVA411.

Those interested in filing their own claim as John Mahoney, Caroline County's commonwealth's attorney did, can find information at jag.navy.mil/organization/code_15_Camp_Lejeune_Claims.htm. Go to the "How to File" section to click on the "CLJA claims form," which can be filled out and emailed to CLclaims@us.navy.mil or mailed to Department of the Navy, Office of the Judge Advocate General, Tort Claims Unit Norfolk, Attention – Camp Lejeune Claims, 9620 Maryland Ave., Suite 205, Norfolk, VA 23511-2949.