 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Space station brief

  • 0

cosmonaut’s spacewalk gets cut short by bad battery

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.—A Russian spacewalker had to rush back inside the International Space Station on Wednesday when the battery voltage in his spacesuit suddenly dropped.

Russian Mission Control ordered Oleg Artemyev, the station commander, to quickly return to the airlock so he could hook his suit to station power. The hatch remained open as his spacewalking partner, Denis Matveev, tidied up outside.

NASA said neither man was ever in any danger. Matveev, in fact, remained outside for another hour or so, before he, too, was ordered to wrap it up. Matveev’s suit was fine, but Russian Mission Control cut the spacewalk short since flight rules insist on the buddy system.

The cosmonauts install ed cameras on the European Space Agency’s new robot arm before the trouble cropped up, barely two hours into a planned 6½-hour spacewalk.

—The Associated Press

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert