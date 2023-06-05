Sweeping Potomac vistas and a back yard utopia like no other awaits. Introducing the totally customized, resort-like Potomac Landing beauty that is 6319 Marina Court.

Constructed in 2015 and under its original owners’ meticulous care since day one, this coastal-inspired residence spans five bedrooms, 5.5 baths and more than 4,600 square feet. It’s listed with Scott Cleveland of RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,250,000.

“When these owners originally had this home built, I was there hand-and-hand as it came to life,” said Cleveland. “I know the care that was put into this home, and you can see it with each and every detail.”

It sits on an expansive lot in Potomac Landing. The community offers a walkable or golf-cart lifestyle with amenities including a private beach, private freshwater fishing lake, deeded river/marina access and multiple sports courts. Marinas, restaurants, and water activities are all right there at Fairview Beach.

“When you ride into the Potomac Landing neighborhood, it’s like a breath of fresh air,” says Cleveland. “You come down the hill, see the Potomac River and the sky opens up. There is nothing quite like it.”

Zooming in on the acreage, let’s start with this showstopping back yard set-up. It includes a huge, open-air pool house with a full kitchen, KitchenAid grill, half bath, storage spaces (accessible via library ladder) and a towering stone-draped fireplace. It has stairs segueing down to the pool, with a vast stone patio and adjacent she-shed/art studio (fully equipped with A/C, electric, TV and more).

Off the back of the home are balconies aplenty. The lower-level 24x24-foot Trex deck is entertainment-ready, with steps down to the pool patio. The front yard exudes the perfect low maintenance-meets-lush landscape, with river rock and pops of palms adding to its coastal vibe. The home itself is a deep midnight blue (HardiePlank siding) with white Bahama-style shutters.

Inside, sweeping open spaces, natural light aplenty, plantation shutters and deep engineered hardwood floors comprise the vibe. Main level highlights include a full in-law suite with a walk-in closet, office with double door entry, living room with fireplace and built-in counters/cabinetry, dining space and kitchen. The living/dining/kitchen spaces seamlessly flow. Kitchen highlights include a huge granite-topped island with seating for four-plus, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a pot filler and modern white cabinetry.

Heading to the second level, you’ll find three bedrooms and three baths – each bedroom has an ensuite bath and walk-in closet with built-ins. The primary suite has two walk-in closets, balcony access looking out to the water and dazzling ensuite bath complete with cave-style shower, double-vanity sink, water closet and heated floors. The princess suite (the second suite overlooking the water) has heated floors in its ensuite, too. On this level is the spacious laundry room, complete with sink, counters and a storage system.

We have an upper level here, folks. Here you’ll find a carpeted family room that’s primed for a game room set-up and it has two built-in murphy beds. Rounding out the level is an upper primary suite with ensuite bar (note the maple cabinets and granite counters) and ensuite bath.

Heading to the basement, you’ll find the home’s side-loading three-car garage with epoxy flooring, refrigerator and storage systems. There’s also a finished workshop area within the garage with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The lower level also includes a tiled bar area with a built-in icemaker and dishwasher as well as theatre space that’s wired for surround sound (theater components are negotiable). Systems-wise, the home includes a whole-house generator, dual zone programmable HVAC system and water filtration system.

Beyond the Potomac Landing community, Dahlgren and the US-301 bridge are 20 minutes east. Downtown Fredericksburg, I-95 and the VRE are all accessible within 25 minutes west. The home is served by King George County Public Schools, with Sealston Elementary, King George Middle and King George High as its designated institutions.

“This is a neighborhood and home that has many people saying, ‘wow, I didn’t even know this was there’ by the end of a visit,” says Cleveland. “You simply must see it to believe it.”

For more information on 6319 Marina Court, contact Scott Cleveland at 540/775-5661 or visit www.scott-cleveland.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter Street) and in King George (7985 Kings Highway).

RE/MAX Supercenter has been a Fredericksburg institution in the real estate realm for decades. Regardless of your real-estate needs, RE/MAX Supercenter has an expert to assist you. Cleveland was ranked, in 2022, the No.1 RE/MAX agent in Virginia. For those looking to list their homes, Cleveland is actively conducting home valuations and accepting clients.