Historic charm, incredible acreage and opportunity aplenty all await at a single address in King George County.

Introducing the majestic and expansive 16212 Liberty Road. Spanning five bedrooms, five and a half baths and nearly 5,800 square feet (including cottage), it’s listed with Scott Cleveland of RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,950,000.

“This home is more than 200 plus years old and presents a perfect opportunity for the next owner to make it all their own,” says Cleveland. “It has incredible bones, history, character, and outbuildings, including an additional house that may easily be a guest cottage or rental. Opportunity is the key word here.”

Renowned locally as Liberty Farm, the original landowner was the Reverend David Stuart, from Inverness, Scotland. In 1796, his descendant built the principal residence, which now spans four bedrooms, four baths and nearly 4,500 square feet. The home has had only three deeded owners to-date.

Liberty Farm sits on a totally private and tree-draped 130 acres, perched on higher elevation, equating to refreshing natural wind flow and panoramic vistas. The residence’s proximity to the Potomac River adds that much more to the lifestyle here.

Beyond the principal residence, there is a 1,500 square-foot cottage, with one bedroom, a unique converted sleeping porch, full bath, gleaming pine wood floors and a cozy fireplace. Whether a prime guest house or income-producing rental, the potential abounds. In addition to the cottage, there are seven total outbuildings and/or barns for storage. Among them – get ready history lovers – is a barn dating back to World War I, which was used as a cavalry remount station.

Zooming in on the principal residence, out back note the swimming pool (with a new pump) for the most relaxing of spring/summer gatherings as towering trees loom nearby. There are plenty of serene nooks – including under a stately century tree – for relaxing. There’s an enormous fig tree that will be a favorite, too. Some of the current owners’ favorite aspects of the home are the slope of the land with a perfect blend of hills, knolls and trees, and the sky at night. Far from the city lights, it’s like having your own planetarium.

Before heading inside, know that its current owners have struck the perfect balance of preserving the residence’s historic intent with modern touches. Since moving into the home in 2000, the owners have installed a new roof, totally enhanced the kitchen, and streamlined many facets of the landscaping. Prior to that, the home experienced four tasteful additions.

The home has two front entrances. Walking up the front brick staircase and through its primary front door, the first thing you see is the elegant, cantilevered free-standing staircase. With pine floors and natural light aplenty, the vibe is elegant-meets-historical in its utmost form.

Additional highlights on the main level include a sitting area, formal living room, dining room with silver closet and a fireplace. The entire first floor is framed with floor-to-ceiling window/door-clad loggia and tile flooring. Standing in the loggia, it is an undeniable utopia of light-meets-nature-infused vistas.

Before heading upstairs, the kitchen here is a showstopper. Highlights include black granite countertops, high-end stainless-steel appliances, expansive Oakleigh wood cabinetry and a wood block-top central island. For entertaining and/or preparing your chef’s delights, the kitchen is an undeniable focal point.

The home has three staircases segueing upstairs, six fireplaces and three chimneys. The primary suite upstairs has a huge walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Enjoy watching the moon at night cross all of the primary bedroom’s windows and, year-round, views and whiffs of blooming magnolias. Of the additional bedrooms upstairs, one may easily serve as a home office.

There is a basement here, too. Unfinished, it includes the laundry room and tons of storage space. The layout is totally adaptable, ready for your workshop, private space and/or you name it. The home’s systems are in top shape including new HVAC systems, heat pumps (serviced by an inground propane tank), a water conditioning system and two septic systems. The home has three, 200-amp electrical panels.

From its doorstep, you can be to the new US-301 bridge and Washington, DC beltway in 50 minutes. Dahlgren as well as Caledon State Park are within 10 minutes and Downtown Fredericksburg, including access to I-95 and the Virginia Railway Express, is 35 minutes west.

“All that is missing here is a buyer ready to take this to the next level,” says Cleveland. “Anything you could need or want is right here – expansive land, a home with an incredible story, outbuildings and so much more.”

For more information on 16212 Liberty Road, contact Scott Cleveland at 540/775-5661 or visit www.scott-cleveland.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter Street) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway).

RE/MAX Supercenter has been a Fredericksburg institution in the real estate realm two-plus decades, specializing in waterfront, contemporary and historic estates. In addition to the RE/MAX Supercenter team consistently being ranked in the top 10 teams in the state of Virginia, Cleveland was named, in 2022, the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in Virginia.

For those looking to list their homes, Cleveland is actively conducting home valuations and accepting clients.