Local pair's directory, expo shine spotlight on Virginia's Black businesses

With social justice endeavors commanding headlines and conversations in recent times, so many have been left asking: “What can I do to support black businesses?”
In Virginia, it couldn’t be easier to find and ultimately show these establishments some love, thanks to the Virginia Black Business Directory.
And, adding to its incredible story, it was born right here in Fredericksburg.
The brainchild of Ernisha Hall and her wife Tracey Hall, the Virginia Black Business Directory launched in January 2020, and obtained its 501C(3) nonprofit designation in April 2020. The Halls, who own and operate NIRAY, LLC—a website, graphic design, and marketing company based in Central Park —began to see a need emerge in chatting with their clients. So they took those conversations to heart and took action.
“With NIRAY, we started getting questions quite a bit like, ‘Do you know a Black-owned caterer or an event planner?’ or ‘I’m looking to support a Black-owned accounting firm or a doctor,’ ” Ernisha said. “So, we decided to start a directory that would help these businesses in Virginia grow and increase their visibility.”
Today, Ernisha says more than 1,200 businesses are listed in the directory. Additionally, the company garners more than 37,000 impressions with each Facebook post and nearly 17,000 impressions with each Instagram post per month.
Navigating the directory itself is seamless and intuitive via the website or mobile application. Participating businesses are organized into categories spanning accounting and tax services, cleaning services, custom stationery, insurance, religious organizations, restaurants, website design and seemingly every type of business in between. Each directory listing includes the business’ address, phone number, e-mail contact, website and a bit about the establishment.
“We are working to gain exposure and create equity for Black-owned businesses,” said Ernisha. “Not every business can afford big TV ads, newspaper placements, or the like. So, this is a way to help this community with intention.”
Today, the directory is the largest of its kind in the state and the Halls are hearing directly from clients that are benefitting from and generating business with the directory. Among them, Ernisha notes is a Fredericksburg-based brick-and-mortar business that was on the verge of closure last year in the heart of the pandemic but was able to stay open thanks to business spawned from the Virginia Black Business Directory.
As for what’s next for the directory itself?
Among the Virginia Black Business Directory’s most successful networking endeavors has been the Virginia Black Business Expo. The first expo happened last year at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, attracting more than 1,500 guests and nearly 100 vendors.
The 2021 Virginia Black Business Expo is scheduled for Sept. 10–12 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. Ernisha is aiming to double last year’s attendance and plans to have up to 150 vendors on site.
“This year, we will have even more happening,” said Tracey. “Last year, with it being outside, it made it a little difficult to engage. But now, we’ll all be together in an interactive environment, full of opportunities to network and connect with some of the leading businesses from the Virginia Black Business Directory.”
Exploring the program of the 2nd Annual Black Business Expo, highlights include a Great Blacksby Kickoff Party and Jazz Brunch to be held at the host hotel Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center on Sanford Drive, panel discussions featuring Black business leaders, speed-networking opportunities, musical and poetry performances, and other activities. Single-day tickets to the expo start at $15 with various weekend and activity packages available.
“We have vendors coming from Hampton Roads, Petersburg, Charlottesville and more,” said Ernisha. “This is open to everyone throughout [D.C., Maryland and Virginia]. So, we invite everyone to come out, shop and have a great time.”
Through the expo and all of its endeavors, there is an undeniable communal spirit.
“We are very proud with where we are and where we are going,” said Ernisha. “We are pushing for community collaboration ... . We want people working together instead of looking at others as competition. It makes us feel good to see businesses working together.”
For more information on the Virginia Black Business Directory, visit vablackbusinessdirectory.org, download the app on Google Play or Apple App Store or call 540/216-0021. To register or learn more about the 2021 Virginia Black Business Expo, visit virginiablackbusinessexpo.org.