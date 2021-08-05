Local pair's directory, expo shine spotlight on Virginia's Black businesses

The 2021 Virginia Black Business Expo is scheduled for Sept. 10–12 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. Ernisha is aiming to double last year’s attendance and plans to have up to 150 vendors on site.

“This year, we will have even more happening,” said Tracey. “Last year, with it being outside, it made it a little difficult to engage. But now, we’ll all be together in an interactive environment, full of opportunities to network and connect with some of the leading businesses from the Virginia Black Business Directory.”

Exploring the program of the 2nd Annual Black Business Expo, highlights include a Great Blacksby Kickoff Party and Jazz Brunch to be held at the host hotel Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center on Sanford Drive, panel discussions featuring Black business leaders, speed-networking opportunities, musical and poetry performances, and other activities. Single-day tickets to the expo start at $15 with various weekend and activity packages available.

“We have vendors coming from Hampton Roads, Petersburg, Charlottesville and more,” said Ernisha. “This is open to everyone throughout [D.C., Maryland and Virginia]. So, we invite everyone to come out, shop and have a great time.”

Through the expo and all of its endeavors, there is an undeniable communal spirit.