For a lengthy stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic, spa facial treatments were deemed a no-go at the hands of various regulations and mandates.

However, under Phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan – which we are now in the heart of – we can all rejoice and safely give our faces some much-needed love.

Simply Skin Care by Kristen, a renowned operation specializing in the highest quality facials and a variety of wellness treatments, is welcoming back its loyal clientele (and new faces!) to its Fredericksburg location. For new clients – and this is certainly a rarity in the space – your initial consultation is totally free.

At the reigns of the business is Kristen Cox. Cox’s expertise stems from the best of both worlds – the medical field and spa realm.

Here in 2020, Cox has accrued more than 15 years of professional experience. She studied advanced medical esthetics and laser treatments at the Institute of Advanced Esthetics and was a laser technician at American Laser Centers. Currently, she is a proud member of Associated Skin Care Professionals and carries a Master Esthetician license from the Board for Barbers and Cosmetology.

Under Phase 3 regulations, clients must wear a mask that covers one’s nose and mouth as well as loops around the ears. And, with that, all systems are a go.

“This experience amid the pandemic has taught me and so many others how important a physical presence is in skin care,” said Cox. “You just can’t get the help you need online, and I like to be there, in-person, to help people feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Cox is a big-time advocate in terms of folks getting their monthly facial. Among the benefits she notes are reducing the signs of aging, enhancing blood circulation, its ability to aid in treating acne / skin conditions, eliminating toxins and the list goes on.

“Of course, during these stressful times, a facial is also incredibly relaxing as well,” she adds. “We want everyone that walks in to feel relaxed and safe. We are following all CDC guidelines, wearing shields, masks and gloves regularly disinfecting and so much more.”

For clients that aren’t yet comfortable visiting the brick-and-mortar shop just yet, Cox is going the extra mile, providing at-home tips for facials among other tidbits.

Complementing her in-shop services, Cox is also equipping clients with the products and formulas needed to maintain their at-home regimens. Among them, Simply Skin Care by Kristen offers a full spectrum of products from the Bioelements line, one of the best clinical brands in the biz.

In addition to facials, Simply Skin Care by Kristen has a number of wellness services, including full body waxing, brow/lash tinting and lash lifts, cosmetics for bridal and special occasions, ear candling, microdermabrasion, chemical peels and tailored body treatments.

And, through any experience, you can count on an unmatched level of service.

“My clients health and safety are always the top priority,” said Cox. “Instead of rushing them in and out, I like to get to know them and figure out what they want as an end result. After all, we are in this together.”

Simply Skin Care by Kristen is located inside of Gold’s Gym at 2380 Plank Road in Fredericksburg. Services and treatments are available by appointment only and you do not have to be a member of Gold’s Gym to use Spa Services. To schedule an appointment, visit SimplySkinCarebyKristen.com or call 540/840-8286.