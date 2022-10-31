Sports B1 Billboard

Classic A billboard
The two local men killed during a brief police chase Monday morning have been identified as 39-year-old Charles Boone of Ruther Glen and 27-ye…
Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole filed a lawsuit seeking to void the superintendent’s license issued to Mark Taylor, who is under …
UPDATE: The two local men killed during a brief police chase Monday morning were identified as 39-year-old Charles Boone of Ruther Glen and 27…
Two men facing the possibility of life plus 44 years in prison ended Wednesday with a single misdemeanor conviction and no jail time.
I moved to Spotsylvania County when I was 5 years old. I attended Berkeley Elementary, Chancellor Middle, Fredericksburg Academy, James Monroe…
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
Thirteen people, most of them residents of Colonial Beach, were arrested this week as the result of a nearly yearlong investigation into drug …
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...
A Fredericksburg man was ordered Thursday to serve 18 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Bob is a 13-foot, 1300-pound great white shark, and Tancook is nearing 10 feet in length and 715 pounds.
