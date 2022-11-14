Sports B1 Billboard
Riding a wave of Northern Virginia votes, Rep. Abigail Spanberger won the 7th District election Tuesday.
Genealogist Paula Royster had a stunning announcement for those gathered Friday to hear the results of research she conducted into the origins…
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
A Spotsylvania County man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Monday for his role in a scheme in which hundreds of thousands of doll…
Two people who eluded Stafford County deputies Thursday by driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 were apprehended the next day in a …
Three one-way streets in Fredericksburg will convert to two-way streets on Thursday.
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a Stafford County man accused of sexually molesting two children several years ago …
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...
The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday discussed proposed revisions to the employee code of conduct that outline parameters for classroom décor.