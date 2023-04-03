WWE, UFC announce merger

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

A new publicly traded company will house the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.

The companies put the enterprise value of UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE's value at $9.3 billion.

The new business, which does not yet have a name, will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company. Dana White will continue as president of UFC and Nick Khan will be president at WWE.

Ties already exists talent wise between WWE and UFC, with stars such as Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey crossing over between the two businesses.

McMahon purchased Capitol Wrestling from his father in 1982, and took the regional wrestling business to a national audience with the likes of wrestling stars such as Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The company, which changed its name to World Wrestling Federation and later World Wrestling Entertainment, hosted its first WrestleMania in 1985.

The company held its marquee event, WrestleMania, over the weekend. Last year, WWE booked revenue of $1.3 billion.

Dolphins extend Smythe's deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins on Monday signed tight end Durham Smythe to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Smythe, who was drafted in the fourth round by Miami in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins last year, and now gets two more years on that deal. Smythe had 15 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 88 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Miami this offseason lost veteran tight end Mike Gesicki to the New England Patriots in free agency. Smythe figures to be Gesicki's replacement.

Stuttgart fires Labbadia as coach

STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed former Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß in his place Monday.

Stuttgart said Hoeneß signed a contract valid for both divisions through June 2025.

The 57-year-old Hoeneß is the club’s third coach this season. Stuttgart fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in October with the club in next-to-last place in the league.

Peru loses U17 World Cup

ZURICH — Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.

FIFA did not name a replacement host for the 24-team tournament scheduled to be played from Nov. 10-Dec. 2.

The decision comes one week after FIFA took the men's Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia because that country did not want to host Israel at its tournament in May.