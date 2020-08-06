You have permission to edit this article.
All-Decade baseball capsules
PLAYER OF THE DECADE

RYAN McBROOM

Courtland IF/P

The only major leaguer on this list, McBroom started all four years for the Cougars. He batted .457 and went 6–0 on the mound as a senior, then starred at West Virginia University before being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014.

CO-COACHES OF THE DECADE

CRAIG LOPEZ

Mountain View

Lopez, the only coach the Wildcats program has even known, Lopez took his team to the 2016 Class 5 state final. Regardless of talent, his teams have consistently posted records above .500.

TOMMY HARRISON

Stafford

Under Harrison, the Indians completed a masterful run to the 2019 Class 5 state championship, going 11–1 in Fredericksburg area play. His 2017 squad won its first 20 games before being upset in regional tournament play.

FIRST TEAM

SEAN KENNEDY

North Stafford P

Southpaw struck out 361 batters during his Wolverines career, posting a 0.68 ERA as a senior. He later pitched at Virginia Tech.

DAMION CARROLL

King George P

The flamethrowing Carroll shared FLS player of the year honors in 2012, when he tossed two no-hitters and batted .420 with 29 RBIs.

JONO HAUGHT

Courtland C

The 2011 FLS player of the year set a school record for home runs in a single season with eight, batting a torrid .575.

MAX HARPER

Spotsylvania IF

Harper was a catalyst for the Knights’ 2018 championship squad. After starting his college career at VMI, he’s now at Patrick Henry Community College.

TANNOR SULLIVAN

Stafford IF

The 2017 FLS player of the year batted .382 as a senior and also earned first-team all conference honors as a pitcher.

JOSH GARDINER

Eastern View IF

The shortstop batted .560 as a senior in 2011, later earning first team All-Big South honors at Radford.

ZACH THOMAS

Eastern View IF

Thomas hit .571 as a junior, when he earned first team all-state honors. He plays at Division-II King University in Tennessee.

SHAWN NICKLES

Colonial Forge OF

As a senior, Nickels batted .515 and led his team in seven offensive categories before going on to star at Randolph–Macon.

DEREK JUSTICE

Orange OF

As a senior, Justice dominated at the plate (.429 average) and on the mound (78 strikeouts and a 1.64 ERA). He played for UVA and later, the University of Mount Olive (N.C.)

JASON MORGAN

Chancellor U

Morgan hit .526 as a Chargers senior, starred at North Carolina, and was pitching for the White Sox organization when the pandemic struck.

MIKE TOLSON

Stafford DJ

The 2019 FLS player of the year was integral to the Indians’ state title run, going 10–0 on the mound with a 1.40 ERA. He appeared in four games as a freshman at Longwood.

SECOND TEAM

P—Bradley Hanner, Orange

Flamethrowing righty signed with the Twins in 2019.

P—Dylan Hall, Mountain View

Emerged as a star pitcher at Central Oklahoma.

C—Alex Smith, Mountain View

2016 FLS player of the year hit .382 as a senior.

IF—Daniel Brooks, Spotsylvania

Future GMU Patriot recorded 166 career strikeouts.

IF—Tucker Sullivan, Stafford

All-state pick delivered winning hit in state final.

IF—Trevor Croson, Spotsylvania

Did it all for Knights with a .397 career average.

IF—Cole Migliorini, Colonial Forge

Two-time All-area pick batted .452 as a senior.

OF—Austin Gregory, North Stafford

Batted .500 as a junior with Wolverines.

OF—Tre’Von Smith, Orange

Two sport athlete earned all-state honors as a senior.

OF—Elijah Lambros, Stafford

Highly recruited outfielder batted .427 as a sophomore.

DH—Michael Nickles, Colonial Forge

He won 10 games on the mound as a senior.

U—Carson Bell, Washington & Lee

Eagles ace also batted .471 as a senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Logan Barker, Colonial Forge

Jermaine Butler, Culpeper

Eric Byrd, Riverbend

Matt Carter, Caroline

John Chapman, Caroline

Geoff Cielewitz, North Stafford

Ryan Cloude, Massaponax

Justin Gardiner, Eastern View

Nick Graves, Colonial Beach

Austin Gregory, North Stafford

Cole Grinde, Caroline

Jordi Estes, King George

Travis Ferrick, Colonial Forge

James Keller, Colonial Forge

Blaine Lafin, Culpeper

David Laird, Eastern View

DJ Lardge, Stafford

Tristan McCalister, Stafford

Jason McDonough, Riverbend

Jacob Menders, Mountain View

Josh Menders, Mountain View

Nathan Neff, Mountain View

Ben Pittman, Eastern View

Jon Rivard, Spotsylvania

Grayson Runey, Riverbend

AJ Stead, Eastern View

Cameron Tubbs, Massaponax

John William–Anderson, Culpeper

