All-Decade baseball capsules

PLAYER OF THE DECADE
RYAN McBROOM
Courtland IF/P
The only major leaguer on this list, McBroom started all four years for the Cougars. He batted .457 and went 6–0 on the mound as a senior, then starred at West Virginia University before being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014.
CO-COACHES OF THE DECADE
CRAIG LOPEZ
Mountain View
Lopez, the only coach the Wildcats program has even known, Lopez took his team to the 2016 Class 5 state final. Regardless of talent, his teams have consistently posted records above .500.
TOMMY HARRISON
Stafford
Under Harrison, the Indians completed a masterful run to the 2019 Class 5 state championship, going 11–1 in Fredericksburg area play. His 2017 squad won its first 20 games before being upset in regional tournament play.
FIRST TEAM
SEAN KENNEDY
North Stafford P
Southpaw struck out 361 batters during his Wolverines career, posting a 0.68 ERA as a senior. He later pitched at Virginia Tech.
DAMION CARROLL
King George P
The flamethrowing Carroll shared FLS player of the year honors in 2012, when he tossed two no-hitters and batted .420 with 29 RBIs.
JONO HAUGHT
Courtland C
The 2011 FLS player of the year set a school record for home runs in a single season with eight, batting a torrid .575.
MAX HARPER
Spotsylvania IF
Harper was a catalyst for the Knights’ 2018 championship squad. After starting his college career at VMI, he’s now at Patrick Henry Community College.
TANNOR SULLIVAN
Stafford IF
The 2017 FLS player of the year batted .382 as a senior and also earned first-team all conference honors as a pitcher.
JOSH GARDINER
Eastern View IF
The shortstop batted .560 as a senior in 2011, later earning first team All-Big South honors at Radford.
ZACH THOMAS
Eastern View IF
Thomas hit .571 as a junior, when he earned first team all-state honors. He plays at Division-II King University in Tennessee.
SHAWN NICKLES
Colonial Forge OF
As a senior, Nickels batted .515 and led his team in seven offensive categories before going on to star at Randolph–Macon.
DEREK JUSTICE
Orange OF
As a senior, Justice dominated at the plate (.429 average) and on the mound (78 strikeouts and a 1.64 ERA). He played for UVA and later, the University of Mount Olive (N.C.)
JASON MORGAN
Chancellor U
Morgan hit .526 as a Chargers senior, starred at North Carolina, and was pitching for the White Sox organization when the pandemic struck.
MIKE TOLSON
Stafford DJ
The 2019 FLS player of the year was integral to the Indians’ state title run, going 10–0 on the mound with a 1.40 ERA. He appeared in four games as a freshman at Longwood.
SECOND TEAM
P—Bradley Hanner, Orange
Flamethrowing righty signed with the Twins in 2019.
P—Dylan Hall, Mountain View
Emerged as a star pitcher at Central Oklahoma.
C—Alex Smith, Mountain View
2016 FLS player of the year hit .382 as a senior.
IF—Daniel Brooks, Spotsylvania
Future GMU Patriot recorded 166 career strikeouts.
IF—Tucker Sullivan, Stafford
All-state pick delivered winning hit in state final.
IF—Trevor Croson, Spotsylvania
Did it all for Knights with a .397 career average.
IF—Cole Migliorini, Colonial Forge
Two-time All-area pick batted .452 as a senior.
OF—Austin Gregory, North Stafford
Batted .500 as a junior with Wolverines.
OF—Tre’Von Smith, Orange
Two sport athlete earned all-state honors as a senior.
OF—Elijah Lambros, Stafford
Highly recruited outfielder batted .427 as a sophomore.
DH—Michael Nickles, Colonial Forge
He won 10 games on the mound as a senior.
U—Carson Bell, Washington & Lee
Eagles ace also batted .471 as a senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
Logan Barker, Colonial Forge
Jermaine Butler, Culpeper
Eric Byrd, Riverbend
Matt Carter, Caroline
John Chapman, Caroline
Geoff Cielewitz, North Stafford
Ryan Cloude, Massaponax
Justin Gardiner, Eastern View
Nick Graves, Colonial Beach
Austin Gregory, North Stafford
Cole Grinde, Caroline
Jordi Estes, King George
Travis Ferrick, Colonial Forge
James Keller, Colonial Forge
Blaine Lafin, Culpeper
David Laird, Eastern View
DJ Lardge, Stafford
Tristan McCalister, Stafford
Jason McDonough, Riverbend
Jacob Menders, Mountain View
Josh Menders, Mountain View
Nathan Neff, Mountain View
Ben Pittman, Eastern View
Jon Rivard, Spotsylvania
Grayson Runey, Riverbend
AJ Stead, Eastern View
Cameron Tubbs, Massaponax
John William–Anderson, Culpeper