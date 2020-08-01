PLAYER OF THE DECADE
SETH ALLEN,
Fredericksburg Christian
A two-time All-Area selection and the 2012 FLS player of the year. Averaged 25 points per game as a senior and signed with Maryland. Allen finished his college career at Virginia Tech and now plays professionally overseas.
COACH OF THE DECADE
JASON JOHN, Colonial Forge
John directed the Eagles to back-to-back Class 6 state championships in 2014 and ’15 before taking over at Colgan High in Prince William County when it opened in 2016.
FIRST TEAM
WINSTON BURGESS, Colonial Forge
He was a two-time All-Area selection and the 2015 FLS player of the year after helping lead the Eagles to the second of back-to-back 6A state championships. He had a standout career at Shepherd (W.Va.) University.
AVERY GREEN, Courtland
Green helped lead the Cougars to 25 straight wins and the state semifinals in 2010. He averaged 19.8 points per game and was named All-Area player of the year as a senior before heading to Shenandoah University.
MARCO HASKINS, Colonial Forge
This two-time first-team All-Area selection and 2014 and 2015 state player of the year helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back state titles. He began his college career at Chowan before going on to star at Wingate.
JAVON SWINTON, North Stafford
He’s a three-time first-team All-Area performer and the all-time leading scorer in Wolverines’ history. He signed a national letter of intent with Indiana’s football team in December and plans to walk on its basketball squad.
SECOND TEAM
Te’Quan Alers, James Monroe—The 2012 All-Area player of the year averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as a senior. He helped lead JM to its first state tournament appearance in 40 years.
Lucas Brown, Mountain View – This two-time All-Area point guard was the catalyst for Mountain View reaching the state tournament in 2013. He was named Commonwealth District and area player of the year that season.
Musah Sackor, Eastern View – The 2016 All-Area player of the year helped Eastern View win 24 straight games and reach the state tournament the only time in school history. He was named Conference 19 player of the year and first-team all-region.
Chris Shelton, Louisa – The 2019 state player of the year averaged 21 points per game as a senior and helped lead the Lions to an appearance in the Class 4 championship game. He’s now a rising sophomore at Hampton University.
David Ware, Caroline – The 2018 All-Area and Battlefield District player of the year averaged 25.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game as a senior. His 51-point effort against King George is the most in the area since 1970.
THIRD TEAM
Dre’Jon Boley, James Monroe – This two-time first-team All-Area forward was the Conference 27 player of the year as a senior after averaging 17.8 points per game.
Henry Butler, Culpeper – He was the Conference 27 player of the year in 2014 and was named first-team all-state after averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds and five assists per game.
Chris Holmes, Chancellor – This two-time All-Area swingman helped lead the Chargers to the state tournament for the only time in school history in 2012 when he was also named Battlefield District player of the year.
Aaron McFarland, Massaponax—This first-team all-Conference 15 and All-Area selection in 2014 went on to become a first-team All-American guard at Christopher Newport.
Mykai Smith, Caroline – The 2019 Battlefield District player of the year was also named first-team all-region and All-Area after scoring 26.1 points per game and leading the Cavaliers to the second of back-to-back district regular season and tournament titles.
Ceeja Beckett, Fredericksburg Academy
Gary Boone, North Stafford
Elijah Brown, Riverbend
Kobe Butler, Brooke Point
Cees Carter, Brooke Point
Darius Carter, Spotsylvania
Taylor Danaher, FCS
Jordan Dupee, Stafford
Carion Eaton, Colonial Forge
Dylan Farinet, Colonial Beach
T.J. Flood, Colonial Forge
Luther Gibbs, Culpeper
D’Ago Hunter, Eastern View
D.J. Lewis, King George
Kameron Hill, Riverbend
Josh Majors, Culpeper
Devin Mosley, Culpeper
E.J. Jenkins, Chancellor
Trevon Jones, Massaponax
T.J. Jones, North Stafford
Joshua Osakwe, Colonial Forge
Zavien Pressley, Brooke Point
Anias Saunders, Eastern View
Jaylen Stepney, King George
Nik Stewart, Culpeper
Delante Victory, FCS
Jamal Wilson, Stafford
