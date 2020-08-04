Jeri Kaucher wants you to know two things about her son Reed.
First, he loved everything about lacrosse. Kaucher learned to cradle in the shadow of the Naval Academy, where his Marine father was stationed. When the family moved to Stafford County in 2004, Kaucher immersed himself in the area’s still-nascent lacrosse scene, competing on the travel circuit for McLean-based Madlax and Fredericksburg’s Bones Lacrosse.
“He lived for the sport,” Jeri Kaucher said.
Reed Kaucher died by suicide on May 18, 2015. He was 21, just three years removed from earning U.S. Lacrosse All-America honors as a senior at Colonial Forge. After Kaucher’s death, the Eagles retired his No. 3 jersey, the back of which was a familiar if unfriendly sight for opposing longpoles during a career that saw him amass 113 goals and 105 assists.
The Free Lance–Star’s boys lacrosse player of the decade “liked to score goals, but he definitely was not afraid to give up the ball and get his buddies involved in what was going on,” said Blair Penny, Kaucher’s high school coach.
Maybe it’s fitting, then, that in Penny’s most vivid recollection of Kaucher, the ball wasn’t even on his stick.
During a game against rival North Stafford in 2012, Kaucher watched from his perch at attack as teammate and close friend Brad Schmitt brought the ball upfield. As he drew closer, Kaucher posed a question to the Wolverine defender shadowing his every move.
“Reed kept asking the guy, ‘Are you going to slide? Are you going to slide? Are you going to go stop Brad?’ ” Penny recalled. “The kid was like, ‘I was told not to leave.’ And Brad just kind of ran by and shot and scored after running essentially 70 yards downfield … It just made Reed laugh.”
After totaling 113 points (50 goals, 63 assists) as a senior, Kaucher went off to CCBC Essex (Md.) with plans of eventually transferring to a big-time Division I lacrosse program. Those plans came undone when he aggravated an old thumb injury. Even with surgery, doctors gave Kaucher only a 20 percent chance of regaining the functionality needed to play lacrosse; intervention also came with the possibility he’d lose use of his thumb entirely.
Second, Kaucher was as determined as they come. Following his career-ending injury, he channeled his competitive energies into CrossFit, designing a protective hand covering that allowed him to grab bars.
When he wanted to become a vegan, he started cooking his own food, which in turn sparked aspirations of attending culinary school. Determined to be around lacrosse in any capacity, he became an official and assisted Penny with the Bones program.
Jeri Kaucher describes the circumstances surrounding the final week of her son’s life as “the perfect storm.” While working as a landscaper, he came into contact with poison ivy and developed a severe reaction for which he was prescribed a high dose of the steroid prednisone. Around that time, a much-anticipated internship in Chicago fell through, and he was also having issues with an ex-girlfriend.
Penny talked to Kaucher two days prior to his death and left him a voicemail on May 18 about working camps together that summer. More than five years later, his former player remains a contact in his phone, their text message thread immortalized at the bottom of the queue. Bones Lacrosse uniforms now feature a silhouette of Kaucher dodging, a la Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo.
“It was just surreal to hear that this kid that I knew that was always upbeat, happy-go-lucky—to hear that he had taken his own life dealing with depression, it was a shock,” Penny said.
On May 30, 2015, more than 700 people crowded into the Leeland Station clubhouse for a celebration of Reed’s life. His parents asked each of them to write down a memory or anecdote.
C.J Buechner told the story of a 14-year-old freshman who was by no means ready for varsity lacrosse. So Kaucher, then a junior, took it upon himself to prepare Buechner. He’d spend 30 minutes a day after practice peppering the aspiring netminder with shots from an assortment of angles and distances.
“He was just that kind of guy,” said Buechner, who went on to become a two-time FLS All-Area selection at goalie. “He saw the best in people, and saw what people’s worth was on the field outside of where they were presently. He just made everybody around him a better player.”
Kaucher rarely talked about missing lacrosse, a game that had dominated his teenage years only to abandon him abruptly in early adulthood. It was only afterwards, from photographs, that Jeri Kaucher noticed just how thin her son had become toward the end of his life.
During his playing days, Kaucher stood 6-foot-1 and weighed 185 pounds.
“And not a sloppy 185,” Penny noted.
The brawny frame Kaucher used to punish defenders on the lacrosse field had lost its primary purpose.
“It was worse than we all realized,” Jeri Kaucher said. “A lot worse than we all realized. I think that as parents it’s been hard to take the devastation that it caused for him.”
