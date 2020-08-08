All-Decade boys soccer capsules

PLAYER OF THE DECADE
MF GABRIEL SORIANO Chancellor
He earned FLS, VHSL and VHSCA state player of the year honors in 2016 after leading the Chargers to the 4A title game. He was named first-team All-Area and first-team all-region every year from 2014-16. He was the conference player of the year three straight years and the region player of the year twice.
COACH OF THE DECADEMIKE WEBB
Chancellor
The only coach in school history earned his 500th career victory in 2019 and he directed the Chargers to four straight appearances in the state semifinals from 2016-19, including two heartbreaking losses in the championship game. He was named FLS coach of the year four times from 2010-19.
F TAREQ AL–JAMUILI
Massaponax
This three-time first-team All-Area performer was the Commonwealth District player of the year as a senior in 2019 after he led the Panthers with 27 goals and 15 assists.
F JACOB BURKE
Chancellor
He was the FLS player of the year in 2013 after leading the area with 33 goals. He ended his career with 69 goals and 25 assists.
F ELI CARR
Chancellor
After rejoining the Chargers for his senior season, Carr was named area, district and region player of the year. He scored a school-record 41 goals and dished out 11 assists in 2019 as the Chargers reached the state title game.
RILEY CROCE
Mountain View
A three-time first-team All-Area performer for the Wildcats, Croce received all-state recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior.
F MIGUEL HERNANDEZ
James Monroe
The 2018 Area player of the year scored 41 goals his senior season and was named first-team all-state in addition to Battlefield District and Region 3B player of the year.
GK RYAN HUSTED
North Stafford
The only keeper to earn FLS player of the year honors from 2010-19, Husted recorded 17 shutouts and was named district and region player of the year after helping the Wolverines win the state championship in 2011.
D MATT KREIDER
Chancellor
He’s a two-time all-state, all-region and all-district defender. He took part in 17 shutouts his senior season and scored 10 goals.
F CHAS PARKER
King George
The 2017 Area player of the year was also the Conference 19 player of the year and was named first-team all-state after scoring 36 goals. He finished his career with 71 goals.
MF KEVIN ROBERTS
Colonial Forge
The 2012 Area player of the year also earned player of the year honors from the Commonwealth District, Northwest Region and Group AAA that season after he helped lead the Eagles to the state championship game.
D JORDAN STRETCH
Massaponax
He was the FLS and Conference 15 player of the year and a first-team all-state selection as a senior in 2014.
D KYLER SULLIVAN
North Stafford
He was the starting point in the Wolverines’ defensive midfield in 2011 when they won the state championship before he went on to help Virginia win a national title in 2014 as a starting right back.
RYAN ZINKHAN
Riverbend
Before teaming with Sullivan to help Virginia win the national title, he was the FLS and Gatorade state player of the year in 2010 after scoring 22 goals and dishing out nine assists.
SECOND TEAM
MF Gadsoni Abel, Massaponax—This two-time All-Area performer recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in his final two seasons for a stout Panthers squad.
MF Chris Escobar, Chancellor—This two-time All-Area performer was the 2018 Region 4B player of the year and was also named first-team all-state that season.
F Palamin Fofana, North Stafford—He made his one year in the area count when he scored more than 30 goals for the Wolverines in 2011 to help them win the area’s lone soccer state title of the decade.
F Jeremy Hokenson, Courtland—This two-time All-Area performer overcame repeated knee injuries to score 24 goals and dish out 15 assists as a senior. He had nine goals and eight assists his sophomore season.
D Christian Lopez, Colonial Forge— He was the Eagles’ top defender in 2012 when they reached the state championship game.
D David Mabry, Courtland—He earned FLS player of the year honors in 2015 after leading a Courtland team that only allowed seven goals his senior season.
F Elliot Makris, Riverbend—A two-time first-team All-Area selection, Makris racked up 39 goals his junior and senior years.
D Tommy O’Neal, North Stafford— He was the Wolverines’ sweeper in 2011 as he cleaned up for an outstanding defense that was an integral part of the team’s state title run.
GK Josh Reid, Chancellor—This three-time All-Area goalkeeper went 54-7-2 in his career. He was named all-district and all-region three times and all-state twice.
MF Sheldon Sullivan, North Stafford—He went on to the University of Virginia after a standout career with the Wolverines that included helping them win the 2011 Group AAA state championship.
F Leif Vanslyke, Riverbend—He was named Commonwealth District player of the year as a senior in 2018 after scoring 20 regular-season goals for the Bears.
F Tyriq Wellman, Massaponax—As a senior in 2016 he was the unanimous choice for Conference 15 player of the year after scoring 18 goals and dishing out seven assists.
HONORABLE MENTION
R.J. Arnold, Colonial Forge
Gabe Bailey, Massaponax
Kevin Blanco, Mountain View
Nolan Bonner, Chancellor
Robert Bunting, Chancellor
John Burke, Colonial Forge
Hector Camacho, James Monroe
Mauricio Castro, Courtland
Tim Clancy, Colonial Forge
Luis Chipres, Washington & Lee
Yafet Cole, Colonial Forge
Carson Crossman, Colonial Forge
Billy Decker, Mountain View
Keith Demps, Courtland
Colby D’Lugos, Stafford
Jacob Doyle, Mountain View
Joe Etcho, Riverbend
Ryan Foley, Riverbend
Ben Gallik, Riverbend
Andrew Gogolin, Colonial Forge
Matt Goldberg, Massaponax
Christopher Gonzales, Mountain View
Brandan Herlinger, Riverbend
Joey Hildebrand, Massaponax
Jake Hoppel, Courtland
Dan Jobrack, Stafford
Khari Jones, James Monroe
Christian Keilty, Riverbend
Josh Kennison, Riverbend
Bo Keppeler, Mountain View
David Larme, James Monroe
Edwin Lazo, Mountain View
Tanyon Lee, Culpeper
Jacob Lusczek, Chancellor
Brandon Mello, Colonial Forge
Mauricio Moreno, Brooke Point
Omar Munoz, Mountain View
Bryan Musante, Courtland
Andrew Oakes, Courtland
Juan Ochoa, Washington & Lee
Keith Phelps, Massaponax
Zac Ogden, Courtland
Josh Rasure, Chancellor
David Salazar, Courtland
Bryan Scoffield, Mountain View
Julian Scoffield, Mountain View
Jeff Shelton, Colonial Forge
Matt Spencer, Mountain View
Blake Tomaso, Courtland
Christian Trout, Mountain View
Nico Vega, Chancellor
Justin Virga, North Stafford
Abdoulie Wadda, Massaponax
Matt Walseman, King George
Josh West, Brooke Point
Dakota Woodward, Courtland
Chris Yantz, Mountain View