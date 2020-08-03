As Jaren Holmes and others celebrated the former Riverbend High School track and field star’s Class 6 championship in the triple jump last spring, two of his coaches sulked.
It wasn’t that Anthony Wallace and Skeeter Jackson weren’t thrilled that Holmes had won on his way to completing a sweep of the high jump, triple jump and long jump that weekend. They saw how close he was to setting a new meet record when he fouled on one attempt that reached 51 feet, 10 inches.
“Everybody was happy when he won it, but Skeeter and I just walked off,” Wallace said. “We were upset because it was right there.”
Holmes’ winning leap of 50–1 ½ didn’t break former Landstown standout Hasani Knight’s meet record of 51–3¼, but Holmes still left his mark on the state and Fredericksburg area track scene.
Holmes racked up five individual state championships during his senior indoor and outdoor seasons. That breakthrough campaign earned him Free Lance-Star male track and field athlete of the decade honors.
In addition to sweeping the spring jumps, Holmes also won indoor state titles in the long and triple jumps while also starting for the Bears’ basketball team. Wallace said that was impressive because the majority of his training that winter came from sprinting up and down the basketball court.
Holmes cleared 6–8 in the high jump in the spring and 24 feet in the long jump before heading to the University of North Carolina on scholarship.
“After indoor states, I realized I was starting to become what I wanted to be or what I envisioned for myself,” said Holmes, the FLS 2019 overall male athlete of the year. “So going into outdoor the first couple of meets it really started to click and all my hard work started paying off.”
Holmes was also all-state in the high jump and 55 hurdles at the 2019 indoor state meet. He was named Class 6 indoor and outdoor track athlete of the year. He’s a 10-time regional champion and a three-time national qualifier. He holds Riverbend school records in the three jumps as well as the 55 and 110 hurdles.
When Holmes arrived at North Carolina, he competed in the long and triple jumps as a freshman last winter. He placed 11th in the long jump at the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor championships and 12th in the triple jump with leaps of 23–6 and 50–0, respectively.
Holmes was gearing up for a better outdoor campaign when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season. He has three years of indoor eligibility remaining, four years outdoors.
“It went alright,” Holmes said of his debut college season. “I was hoping it would’ve gone better. I was hoping to get after it in outdoor but it got canceled.”
Wallace said as long as Holmes stays healthy, he has an opportunity to break through at the college level and beyond. He noted that when former North Carolina assistant coach Abigi Id-Deen recruited Holmes, he did so knowing he was “extremely gifted.”
Id-Deen, who is now at South Florida, is a former coach at George Mason. Wallace has recommended athletes to him before and they panned out.
Wallace remembered a conversation Id-Deen had with a Miami University coach after Holmes hit the 50-foot mark at the state meet.
“He told [Id-Deen] that he had gotten a steal because he didn’t know who the kid was,” Wallace recalled of the Miami coach. “When he saw Jaren jump 50 feet he looked over and started laughing and said, ‘How do you always find these guys?’ The kid had ability but he wasn’t on the radar big time his junior year.”
Wallace, a former Courtland High School state champion long jumper and James Madison University All-American, said he believes Holmes can surpasss 57 feet in the triple jump and reach the U.S. Olympic Trials. He said a “village” of supporters from himself to Jackson to Holmes’ parents and current Riverbend coach Anedra Logan will continue to help him when he’s away from the Tar Heels’ campus.
Jackson is a former Stafford and George Mason star who competed in the 1984 Olympic Trials in the triple jump.
“Usually when you have multiple coaches, egos get in the way,” Wallace said. “But coach Jackson understood what type of athlete Jaren was … It all worked out very well at the end.”
