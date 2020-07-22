COACH OF THE DECADE
PETE AUGROM
Stafford
He earned three All-Area coach of the year honors in the decade. He guided the Indians’ boys to the 2011 team state title and led the girls to their first district or conference title in 18 years in 2015.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
RUNNER OF THE DECADE
HENRIK ANDERSON
Mountain View
This Georgia Tech rising junior placed second in the state in Class 5 as a senior in 2017 after decisively winning the Region 5D crown by more than 30 seconds. He was also first-team All-Area as a sophomore and junior.
FIRST TEAM
JOEY ABBATIELLO
Stafford
This former Indian was named All-Area runner of the year as a senior in 2013 after he captured conference and region titles and earned all-state recognition. He was also first-team All-Area in 2011 and ’12.
ZACHARY BATT
North Stafford
The 2014 All-Area runner of the year won Conference 15 and 5A-North Region titles as a senior. He placed second in the state that season before moving on to DePauw University in Indiana.
MITCH DOLBY
James Monroe
He was named runner of the year in 2018 after winning district and region titles and earning all-state. In 2017, he was also region and district champion, all-state and All-Area.
PHILIP LAMBERT
Stafford
The 2016 runner of the year won the conference as a junior and placed second in the region and seventh in the state. He was also named first-team All-Area as a sophomore and senior.
BRIAN O’LOUGHLIN
Colonial Forge
The 2011 All-Area runner of the year placed third in the Northwest Region and fifth in the state as a senior. He was also first-team All-Area as a junior in 2010 when he earned all-region and all-state medals.
JACOB WATSON
King George
He was runner of the year as a senior in 2015 after capturing the Conference 19 title by nearly 30 seconds. He earned all-region and all-state honors that season and was also first-team All-Area as a junior.
SECOND TEAM
Greg Bohmke, Stafford—As a senior in 2011, he was one of the key reasons the Indians won the team state championship. In addition to being all-state that season, he was also all-district and all-region.
Duke DiEugenio, Stafford—A two-time first-team All-Area performer, DiEugenio was conference runner-up and all-region in 2015. In 2016, he was second in the conference, and earned all-region and all-state honors.
Ryan Kuhns, Riverbend—The 2010 All-Area runner of the year was the area’s best finisher in the state that season when he placed 10th. He was the Commonwealth District champion and placed fifth in the Northwest Region.
Ian MacLeod, Stafford—The 2012 All-Area runner of the year placed second in the Commonwealth District and third in the Northwest Region that season. He was all-state in 2011 when he helped lead the Indians to the team state title.
Brian Olson, Brooke Point—A 2014 first-team All-Area selection, Olson placed 10th in the state that season and also earned all-district and all-region honors.
Michael Waller, Chancellor—This two-time first-team All-Area runner was the Battlefield District champion in 2010 when he also earned all-region honors. He was all-district and all-region as a senior in 2011.
Branden Wood, Louisa—He was first-team All-Area as a sophomore and was named runner of the year as a junior last fall after winning Jefferson District and Region 4B titles and placing sixth in the state.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY HONORABLE MENTION
Ted Bailey, Spotsylvania
Aaron Carter, Caroline
Josh Daggett, Riverbend
Trejon Edmonds, Chancellor
Dillon Fields, Riverbend
Hunter Frizzell, James Monroe
Robby Foster, Chancellor
Bruce Garth, Riverbend
Hasan Gill, Washington & Lee
Sean Groves, North Stafford
Brody Guthrie, North Stafford
Ian Higgins, Stafford
Alex Kolar, James Monroe
Evan Leach, Riverbend
Noah LeCain, North Stafford
Jordanis Lozier, Colonial Forge
Curtis Mussen, Mountain View
Dillon Nelson, Louisa
Nathan Notgrass, Stafford
Tyler Oliver, Stafford
David Pennesi, Colonial Forge
Ethan Pettyjohn, Orange
Justin Polcha, Stafford
Matt Nielsen, Colonial Forge
Neil Schubel, Chancellor
Paul Sepulveda, Stafford
William Snead, James Monroe
Ben Sorenson, Mountain View
Bowen Varney, Louisa
Robert Walker, Brooke Point
Tanner Wentlandt, Stafford
Shaquan Wilkins, Riverbend
Will Young, Riverbend
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
RUNNER OF THE DECADE
HANNAH LOWERY
Stafford
As a sophomore in 2010, Lowery won Commonwealth District, Northwest Region and Group AAA championships. She was a three-time All-Area performer and she went on to attend the Naval Academy.
FIRST TEAM
BRIDGET ABBATIELLO
Stafford
This three-time first-team All-Area performer earned all-district and all-region honors in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She went on to compete at UNC-Charlotte and was named team MVP in 2019.
JORDAN ANGERS
Mountain View
A three-time first-team All-Area runner, Angers placed second in the state in 5A as a junior in 2013. She was named runner of the year in 2014 after earning all-region and all-state honors and later ran for the University of Richmond.
FRANCES MORALES
Colonial Forge
The 2011 All-Area runner of the year as a sophomore after winning the district and placing third in the Northwest Region, Morales was later slowed by injuries but added an All-Area showing as a senior in 2013.
MEGAN REBHOLZ
Colonial Forge
This two-time All-Area runner of the year won conference and region championships as a senior and placed ninth in the state. She went on to compete for the University of Virginia.
McKENZI WATKINS
Colonial Forge
The 2018 All-Area runner of the year captured Commonwealth District, Region 6B and Class 6 championships her senior year. She’s now a rising sophomore on James Madison’s track and field and cross country teams.
AUBREY WINGEART
King George
The only four-time All-Area performer in the decade, Wingeart won three conference or district titles and twice took top honors at the All-Area meet. She was also a region champion and all-state medalist.
SECOND TEAM
Haley Armentrout, King George—She was first-team All-Area in 2010 and ’11 after winning the Battlefield District title and earning all-region honors both seasons.
Jenifer Broglin, Washington & Lee—Broglin had a breakout freshman season in 2015 when she placed third in the state in Group 2A. She was named All-Area after an all-state sophomore campaign, as well.
Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge—She’s still just a rising junior, but she left a mark in her first two seasons, earning first-team All-Area as a freshman and sophomore, including runner of the year honors last fall.
Allison Fick, Colonial Forge—She was named 2016 All-Area runner of the year after winning the conference, placing second in the region and finishing fifth in the state.
Miranda Green, King George—Green went on to become a standout at North Carolina A&T after departing King George as the Conference 22 champion and an all-state performer.
Lilly Moore, Colonial Forge—This Eagles’ graduate was named first-team All-Area for three straight years from 2010-12.
Jenna Walker, Colonial Forge—A two-time first-team All-Area runner, Walker went on to compete at Louisiana State University.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madalyn Amos, Chancellor
Evelyn Anderson, Orange
Ginny Beringer, James Monroe
Ciera Caicedo, Louisa
Aaliyah Cyrus, Culpeper
Mackenzie Davis, Mountain View
Emily Debrito, North Stafford
Christina Dittmer, Mountain View
Caroline Fairbanks, Riverbend
Kimberley Ficenec, Mountain View
Kirstyn Gilyard, Eastern View
Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper
Kristen Hornbaker, King George
Kayla Kosco, Massaponax
Kara Kreiling, Chancellor
Greta Lambert, Stafford
Maria Lambert, Stafford
Shaina Manuel, Colonial Forge
Caroline Marquis, Orange
Savannah Olyniec, N. Stafford
Victoria Parent, Courtland
Alexa Putka, Stafford
Helena Ramirez, Mountain View
Savannah Roark, Courtland
Emmie Schmitt, Spotsylvania
Sarah Seay, Louisa
Julia Squillante, Mountain View
Carrie Stinchcomb, James Monroe
Allison Taylor, Colonial Forge
