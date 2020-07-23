FIRST TEAM

TAYLOR BAILEY

Stafford

Two-time all-state and four-time All-Area selection set Stafford’s record for career goals with 65 in 2010. She would go on to play at JMU.

NATALIE BOHMKE

Stafford

A defensive stalwart, she was named the Free Lance–Star player of the year in 2012 with 22 assists and five saves. After graduating, she starred at VCU.

SARAH HATFIELD

Eastern View

Hatfield, who is second on the VHSL’s all-time scoring list, was named Free Lance–Star player of the year in 2019. She’s signed to play at VCU.

BAILEE HUBERT

Mountain View

The 2011 Free Lance–Star player of the year shared Northwest Region player of the year honors as a senior. She played at JMU.

OLIVIA HUBERT

Mountain View

As a senior in 2014, Hubert anchored the midfield with 19 goals and 14 assists. She became a team captain at the University of Richmond.

MADISON HYATT

Mountain View

As a senior in 2019, Hyatt led the Wildcats with 32 goals and earned all-state honors. She will play for the University of Richmond.

MEGHAN NORAIR

Fredericksburg Academy

The 2015 Free Lance–Star player of the year won four VISAA state titles with the Falcons before signing with Duke.

COLLEEN NORAIR

Fredericksburg Academy

The two-time VISAA player of the year and 2018 Free Lance–Star player of the year scored 30 goals as a senior. She now plays for Virginia.

MIRANDA RIGG

James Monroe

As a senior in 2014, Rigg broke JM’s single-season goals record, scoring 47 times. She finished her JMU career with 45 goals, eighth all-time in program history.

GOALKEEPER: BROOKE SCRUGGS Stafford

Scruggs was an imposing presence between the pipes early in the decade, earning All-Area honors as a senior in 2011.

PLAYER OF THE DECADE: TAYLOR HEROLD

James Monroe

The 2010 Free Lance—Star player of the year scored 31 goals as a senior in 2010. After leading the Yellow Jackets to three consecutive state finals, she went on to earn first-team Big Ten accolades at Penn State.

COACH OF THE DECADE: JIM LARKIN

Chancellor

Larkin led the Chargers to three state championships (2012–13 and 2018) during the decade. In February, he was voted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Bernard, Chancellor—She scored a school-record 38 goals as a senior and led the Chargers to a state title in 2019.

Ashley Kim, James Monroe—A member of the U.S. national indoor team, Kim plays at Yale.

Lizzie Hamlett, James Monroe—After scoring 110 goals over her Yellow Jackets career, Hamlett now plays at Liberty.

Bailey McCarthy, Mountain View—McCarthy was named all state as a senior, when she captained the Wildcats in 2013.

Madison Hatcher, Mountain View—The 2017 Free Lance–Star player of the year helped win back-to-back state titles.

Lily Bryngelson, Mountain View—She scored all three goals during Wildcats’ 2016 state title run and won Free Lance–Star player of the year honors that season.

Nikki Simpao, Colonial Forge— After starring for the Eagles in 2012–14, Simpao won ODAC player of the year at Lynchburg College.

Emily Kresho, Stafford—A talented defender for the Indians, Kresho was first team All-Area in 2015 and 2016. She now plays at Delaware

MacKenzie Bowler, Stafford—A gritty defender in the early part of the decade, Bowler went on to play at VCU.

Kathleen Namey, Colonial Forge—Defender started her collegiate career at American before transferring to UMW.

Sierra Espeland, Colonial Forge—Two-year captain for the Eagles is now the starting goalie at Vermont.

HONORABLE MENTION

Morgan Arthur, Stafford

Bryce Barnes, Mountain View

Lia Constantine, Stafford

Erin Gallivan, Stafford

Gretchen Geisler, Mountain View

Winny Hall, James Monroe

Cate Hazel, Fredericksburg Academy

Madison Healy, Eastern View

Caitlyn Kahn, Stafford

Blair Kline, Massaponax

Lia Constantine, Stafford

Maran Lee, Riverbend

Jayden Moon, Riverbend

Tara Portland, Colonial Forge

Jordan Rasure, Chancellor

Jordan Riddick, Riverbend

Morgan Rigual, James Monroe

Morgan Skavdahl, Mountain View

Zoe Tierney, James Monroe

Caroline Wack, James Monroe

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments