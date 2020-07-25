PLAYER OF THE DECADE
DEVYN FORD, North Stafford
A four-year starter, he amassed a school-record 6,210 rushing yards, scored over 100 career touchdowns and helped the Wolverines reach two state semifinal games. He’s now a sophomore running back at Penn State.
COACH OF THE DECADE
ERIC LUDDEN, Massaponax
His Panthers went 96–29 in the decade and won two regional titles with their signature triple-option offense and “Black D” defense, missing the playoffs just once.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
JAY SCROGGINS, James Monroe QB
Scroggins threw for 6,642 yards and 67 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter, helping the Yellow Jackets reach two state finals. He later became the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year at Bridgewater.
DAMONE DREW, Drew, Brooke Point RB
Drew broke Daniel Davis’ school record with 2,732 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns in 2016 and finished his career with 6,638 yards and 74 scores. He signed with Villanova.
KENDRICK KUBE, Eastern View RB
Kube demolished opposing defenses for 2,465 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2014 and finished his career with 4,142 yards and 57 scores, usually while sitting out the second halves of blowout wins.
DaeSEAN HAMILTON, Mountain View WR
Before setting school records at Penn State and being drafted by the Denver Broncos, Hamilton posted back-to-back 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown seasons for the Wildcats.
E.J. JENKINS, Chancellor WR
At 6-foot-7, Jenkins posed a matchup problem for any defender, finishing his career with 109 receptions for 2,382 yards and 38 touchdowns (16 in 2016 alone). He now starts for St. Francis (Pa.).
TYUS WHITE, Brooke Point WR
White shattered area records with 24 touchdown receptions as a junior in 2011 and 195 catches for 3,054 yards catches in his career. He shares the area mark of 38 TD catches with Jenkins.
CONLAN BEAVER, Massaponax OL
Now an all-Big Sky Conference lineman at Montana, Beaver was a mobile force who was adept at getting to the second level of defenders.
NICK EASTER, Colonial Forge OL
Before going on to start at William & Mary, Easter anchored the offensive line for the Eagles’ talented and prolific offense in 2010.
CONNOR HILLAND, Brooke Point OL
He blocked for the Black–Hawks’ potent offense, then started at William & Mary and was drafted by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
LOUIS MIHOTA, Massaponax OL
A three-time All-Area selection, the youngest of the three Mihota brothers cleared the way for the Panthers’ deep and talented backfield.
MASON REGA, Colonial Forge OL
A rugged two-way starter, Rega was a key cog in the Eagles’ powerful offense from 2017–19 and was All-Area co-player of the year in 2019.
JOEY BENDEN, Massaponax U
The most skilled and elusive in a line of standout option QBs, Benden rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and threw for 1,500 in two years as a starter.
DEFENSE
TyJUAN GARBUTT, Riverbend DL
A dominant two-way force, he registered 25 tackles for loss as a junior in 2015, nine sacks as a senior and now starts for Virginia Tech.
YETUR GROSS–MATOS, Chancellor DL
Before starring at Penn State and becoming the Carolina Panthers’ second-round pick this spring, Yetur–Matos had 37 sacks for the Chargers.
JAE’WUAN HORTON, North Stafford DL
A two-time first-team All-Area pick, Horton totaled 17 sacks for the Wolverines as a senior in 2013 and went on to start at New Hampshire.
VINNY MIHOTA, Massaponax DL
The middle Mihota brother dominated on both lines for the Panthers in the early part of the decade, then started at Virginia Tech.
TRAJAN ANDERSON, Massaponax LB
A first-team all-state selection as a senior in 2016, he posted 16 tackles for loss for the regional champions and now plays for Villanova.
ALEX FIGUEROA, Brooke Point LB
One of the area’s most imposing players went on to start as a freshman at Miami and finished his college career at Central Oklahoma.
BRANDON SMITH, Louisa LB
The 2018 Gatorade state player of the year was a two-time All-Area pick who is bidding to start as a sophomore at Penn State.
JABARI ALLEN, Courtland DB
He now catches passes for Towson, but in high school, he was a two-time Area defender who also starred at quarterback and receiver.
DeANDRE HOUSTON–CARSON, Massaponax DB
Now a special-teams standout for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, Houston–Carson was a two-way standout for the Panthers and starred at William & Mary.
JOSH SARRATT, Colonial Forge DB
One of the most versatile and brainy players in area history, Sarratt was a three-time All-Area pick and earned four spots on the 2017 all-Commonwealth first team.
TIM SCOTT, Colonial Forge DB
The Commonwealth defensive player of the year as a senior in 2010, he later started at North Carolina and spent time on several NFL rosters.
ANTHONY SHEGOG, North Stafford U
Versatility was Shegog’s forte, as he starred as a running back and defensive back for the Wolverines before starting at safety for Virginia Tech.
Specialists
JADON REDDING, Colonial Forge K
Redding kicked 21 field goals in his final two seasons (2015–16) with the Eagles and now handles placements at the University of Utah.
JOEY SLYE, North Stafford P
Now the Carolina Panthers’ kicker, he was an all-district punter, kicker and linebacker in high school and set Virginia Tech’s career scoring record.
D’AGO HUNTER, Eastern View KR
Generously listed at 5–7, he dominated in every phase of the game for the Cyclones and now is a contributor as a former walk-on at Towson.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB—Jamir Boyd, North Stafford
In two seasons as a starter, Boyd threw for 5,726 yards and 62 touchdowns, leading the Wolverines to two regional titles.
RB—Job Whalen, Louisa
One of a line of workhorse running backs for the Lions, Whalen amassed 4,909 yards and 53 touchdowns from 2014–17.
RB—Zin White, Courtland
White ran for 4,093 yards and 47 touchdowns while splitting carries three ways in the Cougars’ talented backfield.
WR—Gary Jennings, Colonial Forge
The future West Virginia star and NFL draftee starred as a quarterback, receiver and defensive back for the Eagles.
WR—Brandon Ravenel, North Stafford
He caught 59 passes as a junior for the Wolverines in 2011 and later played on JMU’s 2016 national title team.
WR—Javon Swinton, North Stafford
He’ll play at Indiana in the fall after catching 123 passes for 2,231 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Wolverines.
OL—Russ Pierce, Brooke Point
One of a set of triplets, Pierce was the key blocker in Drew’s record-setting seasons as the Black–Hawks’ workhorse running back.
OL—Zach Adams, Riverbend
This hulking tackle cleared plenty of holes for the Bears’ offense before earning a scholarship to Texas Tech.
OL—Teagan McDonald, Riverbend/Massaponax
The transfer blocked for two vastly different offensive schemes and is now on the roster at St. Francis (Pa.).
OL—A.J. Addison, FCS
This big man from a small school was an all-state pick in 2012 and later started on Marshall’s offensive line.
OL—Brett Leake, Eastern View
A second-team all-state pick as a senior, he cleared many a hole for Kendrick Kube’s big season in 2016.
U—Malik Bell, Louisa
Bell played a variety of roles on both sides of the ball in helping the Lions reach the 2017 state championship game.
Defense
DL—Chase Harley, Colonial Forge
The 2019 All-Area co-player of the year was an immovable object up front on a defense that posted four shutouts.
DL—Antonio Wynn-Coleman, James Monroe
A dominant nose tackle, he made seven sacks and blocked seven kicks for the Yellow Jackets in 2014.
DL—Adin Huntington, Mountain View
Bound for Kent State this fall, he registered 14.5 sacks as a relentless force for the Wildcats in 2019.
DL—Steven Sobczak, Massaponax
Remarkably quick for his size, he dominated the line on one of the Panthers’ best defensive units.
LB—Victor Greene, Courtland
A tackling machine, Greene also holds the Cougars’ school record with 4.149 career rushing yards.
LB—Gus Little, Massaponax
The 2015 Conference 15 defensive player of the year went on to play at Maryland and James Madison.
LB—Xavier Smith, Brooke Point
He earned Region 5D defensive player of the year honors in 2017 before becoming a starter at East Carolina.
DB—Daniel Ezeagwu, Colonial Forge
A versatile performer, he led the Eagles in receptions at tight end in 2012 and played defensive back in college.
DB—Trey Reed, Colonial Forge
The 2011 Commonwealth defensive player of the year was named all-district at RB, DB and kick returner.
DB—Trey Watkins, Massaponax
This three-time All-Area pick at DB was also an explosive runner. He now starts at linebacker for William & Mary.
DB—Julian Bumbrey, James Monroe
A gifted ball-hawk, he had two interceptions in the Yellow Jackets’ 2011 regional championship victory.
U—Zach Brown, Eastern View
The wide-ranging linebacker was the 2018 Battlefield District defensive player of the year and now wrestles for VMI.
Specialists
K—Jonathan Kim, Massaponax
After making five field goals as a senior in 2018, he handled kickoffs as a walk-on for North Carolina last fall.
P—Billy Hogan, Culpeper
Hogan went on to punt for VMI after starring at running back, linebacker and on special teams for the Blue Devils.
KR—Naukym Morton, North Stafford
Morton used his conference champion speed to return eight kicks or punts for touchdowns as a senior in 2015.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB
Jason Brown, Chancellor
Zach Deutel, Brooke Point
Blake Frohnapfel, Colonial Forge
Ethan Garwood, Colonial Forge
Matt Lowry, Eastern View
RB
Jaylen Alexander, Orange
Lovell Armstead, Chancellor/Stafford
George Cheatham, Courtland
Gordon Collins, Mountain View
Jamil Collison-Cofie, Mountain View
Jarett Hunter, Louisa
Kris Hurt, Massaponax
Orlando Jones, Riverbend
Dominic Kaopua, Chancellor
Lamar Lucas, Colonial Beach
Ethan Preston, James Monroe
Von Purvis, North Stafford
Zin White, Courtland
Tyler Wilson, Colonial Forge
WR/TE
Jarmal Bevels, James Monroe
Tre Coghill, Mountain View
Holt Egan, North Stafford
Eric Frohnapfel, Colonial Forge
Keyshawn Johnson, Caroline/JM
Zack Kindel, Colonial Forge
Devin Ravenel, North Stafford
OL
Donavan Beaver, Massaponax
George Brown, Chancellor
Jonathan Burton, Courtland
Brent Campbell, Colonial Forge
Will Carroll, Colonial Forge
Ryan Childress, North Stafford
Griff Hollins, Louisa
Elijah Hoskin, Eastern View
Steven Moss, Chancellor
Kyle Smith, Eastern View
Adam Taraschke, Riverbend
Tony Thurston, Louisa
DL
Aaron Aponte, Louisa
Nana Asiedu, North Stafford
Lanxton Athy, Massaponax
Ben Beatty, Courtland
Sidney Blue, Massaponax
Zeke Hand, Colonial Forge
Sammy Harper, Chancellor
Sam Marshall, Chancellor
Mitchell Shinskie, Colonial Forge
Jeff Stallings, Eastern View
LB
Jacob Bradford, Colonial Forge
Mike Campbell, Colonial Forge
Maceo Christmas, Riverbend
Elijah Christopher, Massaponax
K.J. Conaway, James Monroe
Fred Fulton, Mountain View
Cody Goode, FCS
Corey Henderson, King George
Max Kauthen, Colonial Forge
Oleijah Louissant, Colonial Forge
Connor Riddle, Colonial Forge
Tony Scott, James Monroe
Drew Shurina, Eastern View
Austin Sims, Louisa
A.J. Slye, North Stafford
Ethan Upperco, Chancellor
Shymarr Wright, St. Michael
DB
Shawn Asbury, North Stafford
Malik Bell, Louisa
Chris Carpenter, Courtland
Daquan Carter, Spotsylvania
Reggie Collins, Brooke Point
She’mar Ellis, James Monroe
Jordan Estes, King George
Nick Grant, Courtland
M.J. Hampton, Brooke Point/Stafford
Avery Johnson-Edmonds, Colonial Forge
Blake Leake, Eastern View
Rohan Martin, Colonial Forge
Aidan Ryan, James Monroe
Sean Smith, JM/Stafford
Kaden Woodward, Eastern View
Specialists
David Dit, James Monroe
Hunter Ferguson, Orange
Jamal Fisher, Brooke Point
Joey Foster, Massaponax
Peter Fulton, Mountain View
Austin Grebe, North Stafford
Joey Hildebrand, Massaponax
Eugene Richardson, Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.