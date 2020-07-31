Winter 2018 All Area

Winter 2018 All-Area girls basketball coach LaShaun Cook, Colonial Forge

PLAYER OF THE DECADE

JANAE McNEAL, Courtland

A versatile offensive weapon, McNeal propelled the Cougars to 30 straight wins during her junior season, capturing 2012 FLS player of the year honors. At Army West Point, McNeal became a starter for a team that won the Patriot League championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

COACH OF THE DECADE

LASHAUN COOK, Colonial Forge

Whatever her personnel, Cook always seemed to get the most out of players. Her most talented squad claimed the first girls basketball state championship in Stafford county history, but the Eagles won Commonwealth District crowns in each of the two following seasons, as well.

FIRST TEAM

SHAKIRA AUSTIN, JM/Colonial Forge

A towering presence, the 6-foot-5 Austin averaged a double-double to lift the Eagles to the Class 6 state championship in 2017. At Maryland, she earned second team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore before transferring to Ole Miss.

CAMILLE DOWNS, Colonial Forge

Downs scored all 14 of the Eagles’ first-quarter points in the 2017 state championship game victory. The former Class 6 state player of the year recently signed with UNC-Wilmington after playing at Butler (Kan.) Community College.

MERRITT HEMPE, Stafford

The Indians’ all-time leading scorer, Hempe was named Commonwealth District player of the year in 2012. She started at Georgia and was in the midst of a successful professional season in Spain when the pandemic hit.

KORTNI SIMMONS, Spotsylvania

Simmons earned FLS player of the year honors in 2013, when she led the area in scoring with 22.7 points per game. She transferred out of the area and went on to play at Wake Forest before concussions ended her career.

Second team

Cameren Downs, Colonial Forge-Two-time All-area player of the year went from distributor to capable scorer.

Nia Washington, Colonial Forge-She averaged 18 points per game as a junior for the Eagles.

Marquel Davis, Stafford-Versatile guard went on to start at the University of Pittsburgh.

Jayla Harris, Chancellor-An all-state selection as a senior, she became Virginia Wesleyan’s career scoring leader.

Jahla Osborne, Colonial Forge-Forward led the Eagles in scoring as a senior, played at University of Denver.

Third team

Maggie Sharp, Mountain View-Area’s top 3-point shooter during her career, she’s now at Towson University.

Bria Carter, Spotsylvania-She went on to play at Appalachian State after a stellar career with the Knights.

Kirastin Cole, James Monroe-She finished her career with 1,455 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Hope Tolliver, Caroline-Averaged 20.4 points per game as a senior, now plays for N.C. Central.

Oma Aguolu, King George-A three-time All-Area pic, she was named Battlefield District player of the year in 2020.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauryn Avery, Brooke Point

Sydni Carey, Colonial Beach

Tykera Carter, Brooke Point

Joia Coleman, Riverbend

Terese Greene, Eastern View

Jessica Hairston, Courtland

Lexi Hempe, Stafford

Brandi Holland, Colonial Forge

Kenya Holland, Colonial Forge

Kiani Hudgens, Orange

Sydney Jackson, Chancellor

Ashley Lambert, Riverbend

Claire Mokarski, Culpeper

Jasmine Pollock, Massaponax

Courtney Shanks, Eastern View

Tyi Skinner, Louisa

Kendra Stone, Colonial Forge

Taylar Wells, Mountain View

Keyontae Williams, James Monroe

