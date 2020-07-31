PLAYER OF THE DECADE
JANAE McNEAL, Courtland
A versatile offensive weapon, McNeal propelled the Cougars to 30 straight wins during her junior season, capturing 2012 FLS player of the year honors. At Army West Point, McNeal became a starter for a team that won the Patriot League championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
COACH OF THE DECADE
LASHAUN COOK, Colonial Forge
Whatever her personnel, Cook always seemed to get the most out of players. Her most talented squad claimed the first girls basketball state championship in Stafford county history, but the Eagles won Commonwealth District crowns in each of the two following seasons, as well.
FIRST TEAM
SHAKIRA AUSTIN, JM/Colonial Forge
A towering presence, the 6-foot-5 Austin averaged a double-double to lift the Eagles to the Class 6 state championship in 2017. At Maryland, she earned second team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore before transferring to Ole Miss.
CAMILLE DOWNS, Colonial Forge
Downs scored all 14 of the Eagles’ first-quarter points in the 2017 state championship game victory. The former Class 6 state player of the year recently signed with UNC-Wilmington after playing at Butler (Kan.) Community College.
MERRITT HEMPE, Stafford
The Indians’ all-time leading scorer, Hempe was named Commonwealth District player of the year in 2012. She started at Georgia and was in the midst of a successful professional season in Spain when the pandemic hit.
KORTNI SIMMONS, Spotsylvania
Simmons earned FLS player of the year honors in 2013, when she led the area in scoring with 22.7 points per game. She transferred out of the area and went on to play at Wake Forest before concussions ended her career.
Second team
Cameren Downs, Colonial Forge-Two-time All-area player of the year went from distributor to capable scorer.
Nia Washington, Colonial Forge-She averaged 18 points per game as a junior for the Eagles.
Marquel Davis, Stafford-Versatile guard went on to start at the University of Pittsburgh.
Jayla Harris, Chancellor-An all-state selection as a senior, she became Virginia Wesleyan’s career scoring leader.
Jahla Osborne, Colonial Forge-Forward led the Eagles in scoring as a senior, played at University of Denver.
Third team
Maggie Sharp, Mountain View-Area’s top 3-point shooter during her career, she’s now at Towson University.
Bria Carter, Spotsylvania-She went on to play at Appalachian State after a stellar career with the Knights.
Kirastin Cole, James Monroe-She finished her career with 1,455 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Hope Tolliver, Caroline-Averaged 20.4 points per game as a senior, now plays for N.C. Central.
Oma Aguolu, King George-A three-time All-Area pic, she was named Battlefield District player of the year in 2020.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lauryn Avery, Brooke Point
Sydni Carey, Colonial Beach
Tykera Carter, Brooke Point
Joia Coleman, Riverbend
Terese Greene, Eastern View
Jessica Hairston, Courtland
Lexi Hempe, Stafford
Brandi Holland, Colonial Forge
Kenya Holland, Colonial Forge
Kiani Hudgens, Orange
Sydney Jackson, Chancellor
Ashley Lambert, Riverbend
Claire Mokarski, Culpeper
Jasmine Pollock, Massaponax
Courtney Shanks, Eastern View
Tyi Skinner, Louisa
Kendra Stone, Colonial Forge
Taylar Wells, Mountain View
Keyontae Williams, James Monroe
