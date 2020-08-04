Whenever Massaponax girls lacrosse coach Allison Hess shouted “red!” from the sideline, her players knew it was time to relent. The call signaled that the Panthers were leading by at least 10 goals, and Hess didn’t want to run up the score any further.
There were just two exemptions from the offensive ceasefire: bench players... and Savannah Callan.
“If Savannah was going for the goal, she was going for the goal,” said former teammate Iris Alexander. “There was nothing else to it.”
The Free Lance–Star’s girls lacrosse player of the decade had records to chase—and a team willing to aid in her pursuit. Callan capped her Massaponax career with 366 goals, eviscerating the previous four-year Virginia High School League mark by 31.
She broke the VHSL’s single-season scoring record with a flourish, her between-the-legs tally in a Region 5A-South semifinal against Deep Run inspiring pandemonium among teammates.
“With that goal, the whole team was going crazy as if we’d won the game,” Alexander said. “That game was focused on making sure she could hit this record.”
Callan repaid the program—with interest.
Along with her sister Madison, a standout midfielder who played collegiately at Christopher Newport, Callan started a grass roots movement at her school. The twins recruited potential players (the field hockey roster being their primary poaching grounds) and put on a veritable skills clinic each day at practice.
“She really just used her skills to help everyone get better and make the entire team better in a sense,” said Isabel Ronza, who blossomed into an All-Area midfielder under Callan’s tutelage.
As the players around the Callans improved, so did the program’s overall trajectory. In 2017, Callan’s senior season, Massaponax rode a string of narrow victories to a region championship and berth in the 5A state semifinals.
Callan scored the final six goals of her career in a season-ending loss to eventual 5A champion Potomac Falls. The Panthers finished with a 16–3 record that spring.
“When we got to the better teams, [Callan] was going all out,” Alexander said. “There were times when she was playing middie to make sure she could help out as much as possible and contribute in any aspect.”
At CNU, Callan saw scant playing time as a freshman and quit the team the following season due to incompatibility issues with her coach.
“The program there didn’t really fit me,” she said. “Sometimes I wish I played somewhere else, but I’ve met great friends at CNU who will be in my life forever… I never got a chance to show my true talent.”
Callan admits she never developed the same type of rapport with her Captains teammates, the same sense of achieving goals—and scoring them in droves. Her four years on the lacrosse field at Massaponax were filled with some sort of magic, and it couldn’t be conjured again on a whim.
“We were all just super close,” she said. “We had great chemistry and were all friends. Even though most of them didn’t know how to play, everything worked out. I think that’s what I missed most about high school.”
