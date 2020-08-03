After Javanique Burruss completed her decorated track and field career at Louisa High School she was dealing with a nagging fatty tumor in the back of her leg.
Burruss had signed a national letter of intent with the University of South Carolina after capturing 11 indoor and outdoor Group AA state championships in the hurdles, long jump and triple jump between 2010 and 2013.
She was named All-Area six times and female track athlete of the year on four occasions.
But because of the leg issue and other ailments, Burruss didn’t feel ready to compete right away in the powerful Southeastern Conference.
She enrolled in Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. for one year. The Tigers are located one mile from USC’s campus and many of their athletes train together and share facilities.
The plan was for Burruss to compete in events whenever she felt up to it at Benedict, but to mostly train for the rigors of USC the following season.
However, as Burruss was warming up for her first event as a collegian she performed a lunge and felt something pop. She had suffered a severely torn quadriceps in her left leg. Surgeons in South Carolina weren’t able to perform a procedure, so she was operated on for 13½ hours in Washington, D.C.
Doctors told Burruss she would never be able to compete again.
“After that, I pretty much had to learn how to walk again,” Burruss said. “I did intense therapy because I was determined to get back but even after doing therapy for going on two years I wasn’t even at the high school level at that point.”
Burruss may not have been able to fulfill her college and Olympic goals. But what she accomplished at Louisa earned her Free Lance-Star female track and field athlete of the decade honors.
Burruss, 25, has had a litany of health issues since graduating from Louisa seven years ago.
Two years after her injury she learned she had ovarian cancer. She had her right ovary and fallopian tube removed. A doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Texas came up with a specialized chemotherapy treatment. She was forced to stop the treatments two months early because she was given too much of one medication and “it burned me really bad.”
“I lost the skin on my hands and feet,” Burruss said. “It was like a cat had scratched me all over my body.”
After the third of four chemotherapy treatments, she was involved in a four-wheeler accident and had a degloving injury on the previously injured leg. She said 85 percent of the top layers of her skin and tissue were ripped from the underlying muscle, connective tissue or bone.
Doctors had told Burruss she would never have children because of the cancer. But when she entered the hospital after her accident, she learned she was six weeks pregnant with her son, Princeton, who is now a healthy toddler.
While Burruss said it’s upsetting that her enormous potential wasn’t fulfilled on the track, her family is hopeful Princeton follows in her footsteps.
“To this day, it’s definitely disappointing,” Burruss said. “But I grew up in a Christian household and my parents tell me everything happens for a reason. God had a plan for you. We fully believe that God blessed me with my son so he can pick up where I left off. So that’s what I believe, that’s what’s in my heart and I’ve got faith in my boy.”
Louisa head coach Jerry Cutright had faith in Burruss whenever she stepped on the track. Her junior season may have been her best campaign.
She capped the 2012 indoor season with state titles and records in both the 55 hurdles and long jump. She won state championships in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump that spring.
Her leap of 20 feet, ¾ inches in the long jump that season hasn’t been duplicated in the Fredericksburg area since. Burruss noted that she also long-jumped 21–3 at an event in Richmond.
“She hit 20 feet indoors and outdoors,” Cutright said. “She did it more than once, so it wasn’t a fluke.”
Burruss still holds Louisa Middle School records, as well. She long jumped 18 feet while attending LMS. She was an instant hit when she arrived at Louisa High, winning four Jefferson District titles and the state title in the long jump. Cutright said her competitive nature is what made her special in addition to her athletic abilities.
She still holds the school indoor and outdoor long jump records. Former Louisa standout Taylor Robinson eclipsed her hurdles records in 2017.
“I don’t know if we’ve had any athlete come through with more raw talent than she had,” Cutright said. “She had some bad breaks with injuries and everything in college, but Javanique’s a fighter and she’s fought through a lot of difficult times. She’ll continue to rise to the occasion.”
