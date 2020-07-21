COACH OF THE DECADE

JOSH JOHNSON, Riverbend

Johnson presided over the onset of a dynasty that saw the Bears reach the state tournament in 2012 and 2013, when they finished as runners up. Riverbend won its district or conference in both years.

GOLFER OF THE DECADE

MASON STUTLER, Mountain View

A two-time FLS golfer of the year, he won Commonwealth District and Northwest Region individual crowns as a senior. He played collegiately at Methodist (N.C.) University, where he earned first-team All-America honors twice and was part of a team that won the Division III national championship in 2015. Works as a PGA professional at Kinloch Golf Club in Richmond.

First team

RACHEL DETORE, Spotsylvania

As a senior, she ran the table in the Battlefield District and placed 13th in the girls open state tournament.

JAKE MILES, Riverbend

An aspiring naval aviator and rising senior on the Midshipmen’s golf team, he was a three-time Free Lance—Star all-area selection. As a senior, held the first-day lead in the 6A state tournament.

MICHAEL MEAD, Riverbend

As a senior, Mead was named first-team 6A all state and made a hole-in-one at the state tournament.

SAMEER QADAR, Riverbend

A two-time Free Lance—Star golfer of the year who placed fifth in the 6A state tournament as a senior, he went on to play for Longwood University.

JACOBY SMITH, Stafford

As a senior, Smith placed second at the 5A state tournament and finished third in the region.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyle Cardenas, Colonial Forge

Devin Drake, King George

Josh Kennison, Riverbend

Joel Marshall, Massaponax

Drew Mueller, Riverbend

Zane Moore, Louisa

Emily Nowak, North Stafford

Devon Oeters, Riverbend

Tanner Ott, Mountain View

Katie Thome, Colonial Forge

Andrew Watson, Mountain View

Marshall Wood, James Monroe

Morgan Uhlick, Massaponax

