COACH OF THE DECADE
JOSH JOHNSON, Riverbend
Johnson presided over the onset of a dynasty that saw the Bears reach the state tournament in 2012 and 2013, when they finished as runners up. Riverbend won its district or conference in both years.
GOLFER OF THE DECADE
MASON STUTLER, Mountain View
A two-time FLS golfer of the year, he won Commonwealth District and Northwest Region individual crowns as a senior. He played collegiately at Methodist (N.C.) University, where he earned first-team All-America honors twice and was part of a team that won the Division III national championship in 2015. Works as a PGA professional at Kinloch Golf Club in Richmond.
First team
RACHEL DETORE, Spotsylvania
As a senior, she ran the table in the Battlefield District and placed 13th in the girls open state tournament.
JAKE MILES, Riverbend
An aspiring naval aviator and rising senior on the Midshipmen’s golf team, he was a three-time Free Lance—Star all-area selection. As a senior, held the first-day lead in the 6A state tournament.
MICHAEL MEAD, Riverbend
As a senior, Mead was named first-team 6A all state and made a hole-in-one at the state tournament.
SAMEER QADAR, Riverbend
A two-time Free Lance—Star golfer of the year who placed fifth in the 6A state tournament as a senior, he went on to play for Longwood University.
JACOBY SMITH, Stafford
As a senior, Smith placed second at the 5A state tournament and finished third in the region.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Cardenas, Colonial Forge
Devin Drake, King George
Josh Kennison, Riverbend
Joel Marshall, Massaponax
Drew Mueller, Riverbend
Zane Moore, Louisa
Emily Nowak, North Stafford
Devon Oeters, Riverbend
Tanner Ott, Mountain View
Katie Thome, Colonial Forge
Andrew Watson, Mountain View
Marshall Wood, James Monroe
Morgan Uhlick, Massaponax
