GYMNASTICS
Gymnast of the decade
JENNA CHANG, Stafford
A three-time All-Area gymnast of the year, Chang helped the Indians capture the 2017 Class 5 state team title. She won a state crown on bars and tied for first in floor as a senior.
Coach of the decade
SHAWN THURSTON, Stafford
Her Indians won the 2017 Class 5 state team championship and finished as state runners-up four other times in the decade. They also won numerous district and regional crowns.
JESSIE ADDO, Colonial Forge
A four-time All-Area selection, she captured regional all-around titles in her freshman, junior and senior seasons.
EMILY BRUTSKI, Mountain View
She earned All-Area recognition four times, including gymnast of the year honors as a freshman, and placed third in state in vault as a junior.
ASHLEY ELSTON, Colonial Forge
Elston captured Commonwealth District all-around titles as a junior and senior en route to two All-Area gymnast of the year awards.
BREANA SPAIN, Colonial Forge
Spain won regional titles in vault and floor exercise as a senior...
DYLANA WILHELM, Brooke Point
She was a three-time All-Area pick and the 2013 gymnast of the year as a senior after winning district and regional all-around titles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Christina Bapple, North Stafford
Siobhan Berhard, North Stafford
Zara Christophe, Mountain View
Ashley Hinton, Stafford
Lexi Holbrook, Colonial Forge
Sophia Housand, Stafford
Naomi Jones, Stafford
Laura Thornburg, Colonial Forge
Abbey Whitehead, Mountain View
Anika Woodard, North Stafford
