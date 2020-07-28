GYMNASTICS

Gymnast of the decade

JENNA CHANG, Stafford

A three-time All-Area gymnast of the year, Chang helped the Indians capture the 2017 Class 5 state team title. She won a state crown on bars and tied for first in floor as a senior.

Coach of the decade

SHAWN THURSTON, Stafford

Her Indians won the 2017 Class 5 state team championship and finished as state runners-up four other times in the decade. They also won numerous district and regional crowns.

JESSIE ADDO, Colonial Forge

A four-time All-Area selection, she captured regional all-around titles in her freshman, junior and senior seasons.

EMILY BRUTSKI, Mountain View

She earned All-Area recognition four times, including gymnast of the year honors as a freshman, and placed third in state in vault as a junior.

ASHLEY ELSTON, Colonial Forge

Elston captured Commonwealth District all-around titles as a junior and senior en route to two All-Area gymnast of the year awards.

BREANA SPAIN, Colonial Forge

Spain won regional titles in vault and floor exercise as a senior...

DYLANA WILHELM, Brooke Point

She was a three-time All-Area pick and the 2013 gymnast of the year as a senior after winning district and regional all-around titles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Christina Bapple, North Stafford

Siobhan Berhard, North Stafford

Zara Christophe, Mountain View

Ashley Hinton, Stafford

Lexi Holbrook, Colonial Forge

Sophia Housand, Stafford

Naomi Jones, Stafford

Laura Thornburg, Colonial Forge

Abbey Whitehead, Mountain View

Anika Woodard, North Stafford

