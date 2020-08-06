ALL-DECADE: High school baseball: Courtland's McBroom has all tools, yet will sacrifice for success

McBroom’s family moved from Stafford to Spotsylvania during his eighth-grade year, and “I was coming into high school basically not knowing anyone,” he said.

Sports, namely football and baseball, helped to break the ice. McBroom made Courtland’s varsity team that spring and made an instant impression on his new, much older teammates.

“The first day of tryouts, you knew he was going to be a kid that was going to make the varsity team,” said Jon Jones, a 2008 graduate and former Battlefield District player of the year. “Then you see a round of BP [batting practice] and you had a pretty good idea that he was going to stick around.”

McBroom hit .250 as a freshman, accepting a position change from first base to the outfield in order to crack the Cougars’ star-studded lineup.

“There was a little bit of fearlessness, a little bit of confidence, and a little bit of collectedness where he was able to do all those things and not be overwhelmed being in high school the first time,” Acors said.

McBroom enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, posting a .377 batting average with two home runs. Over his final three years at Courtland, the southpaw also moonlighted as one of the area’s best pitchers, posting a 6–0 record as a senior.