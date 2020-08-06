All-Decade: High school baseball team: Even Indians were amazed by 2019 state title

Michael Tolson keeps his ring on his dresser, where it serves as a daily reminder that, no, he’s not dreaming.
On June 15 of last year, Tolson and his Stafford baseball teammates awoke for the first time as state champions. The previous afternoon, the Indians defeated Mills Godwin, 4–3, in a riveting Class 5 final decided by Tucker Sullivan’s walk-off single.
Then, disbelief set in.
“At first, it was like, ‘Was this actually real? Did we actually do it?’ ” Tolson recalled.
The Free Lance–Star team of the decade’s journey ended in a dogpile, under a confetti shower on the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field. It began at what some would call an unreasonably early hour.
“It goes back to 5 a.m. morning workouts, which nobody wants to do,” Indians coach Tommy Harrison said. “But I feel like, if you can get kids to come together at 5 a.m., they’re going to come together at 6 p.m. to play in a game.”
Harrison also held a team-building retreat at his home in Montpelier. The entire varsity team and their families—no girlfriends—were invited to eat barbecue, play games and to see just how far their coach commuted from practice every night.
“The bond we built was just unrivaled,” Tolson said.
It started with Tolson, whose right arm portended statistical doom for hitters. He went 10–0 with a 1.40 ERA en route to earning Class 5 state player of the year honors.
Stafford’s roster contained both metaphorical brothers and literal ones, namely the Bakers and McAlisters. Grant Fuller is still waiting for his SAG card to arrive in the mail, following his performance hitting the ball off his foot and selling it as a winning hit in the state semifinals.
Joe Tolson (no relation) caught nearly every inning of every game. Harrison remembers the funny looks when he kept diminutive freshman Kaz Jordan on varsity. The punchline only came when Jordan, whom Harrison affectionately calls “the gnat,” crossed home for the winning run in the state final.
Tolson was Stafford’s unquestioned ace, but Harrison privately told supporters of the program that the Indians would only go as far as Robbie Baker took them. Baker, a senior right-hander, got the ball in both region and state championship games.
Throughout Stafford’s run, Harrison frequently claimed “home runs don’t win games,” a hypothesis the Indians (24–3) boldly tested by going deep just once all season.
Instead, they relied on such baseball relics as the sacrifice bunt, situational hitting and “pressing the issue” on the base paths. Sophomore Elijah Lambros stole a team-high 17 bases, while senior Caleb McAlister swiped 16.
“They didn’t care who was going to be the hero,” Harrison said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco