All-Decade: High school baseball team: Even Indians were amazed by Stafford's 2019 state title

Michael Tolson keeps his ring on his dresser, where it serves as a daily reminder that, no, he’s not dreaming.

On June 15 of last year, Tolson and his Stafford baseball teammates awoke for the first time as state champions. The previous afternoon, the Indians defeated Mills Godwin, 4–3, in a riveting Class 5 final decided by Tucker Sullivan’s walk-off single.

Then, disbelief set in.

“At first, it was like, ‘Was this actually real? Did we actually do it?’ ” Tolson recalled.

The Free Lance–Star team of the decade’s journey ended in a dogpile, under a confetti shower on the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field. It began at what some would call an unreasonably early hour.

“It goes back to 5 a.m. morning workouts, which nobody wants to do,” Indians coach Tommy Harrison said. “But I feel like, if you can get kids to come together at 5 a.m., they’re going to come together at 6 p.m. to play in a game.”

Harrison also held a team-building retreat at his home in Montpelier. The entire varsity team and their families—no girlfriends—were invited to eat barbecue, play games and to see just how far their coach commuted from practice every night.