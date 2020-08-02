For her first three seasons as Colonial Forge's girls' tennis coach, Augusta Harris rarely worried about the top of her lineup. With Mikayla Cunney playing No. 1 singles, the only question was how soon the Eagles would record their first team point.
"She was pretty much on auto pilot," Harris said of Cunney, The Free Lance-Star's female player of the decade. "The only time I would be concerned was if we were past 30 minutes and she hadn't finished. That rarely every happened. She was always the first one done."
Cunney and James Monroe graduate Marshall Wood, the male player of the decade, were the kind of players you could set your watch by.
Cunney lost four single matches in her four years at Colonial Forge: in the regional final as a freshman, in the state semifinals as a sophomore and junior, and to three-time champion Lexi Merrill of W.T. Woodson in the 2018 Class 6 state final.
A four-time All-Area player of the year, she went unbeaten against local competition, rarely dropping even one game.
Wood was similarly dominant, posting a 107-9 career record and reaching the 2017 and 2018 Class 3 state finals. He, too, was rarely challenged before regional play.
"In the district and region, those first matches, it was important for me to play all out anyway," Wood said, "to make sure I was heading in the right direction for when the competition would get tougher."
Golf was Wood's first love, and he didn't get serious about tennis until middle school. He would rise early for morning workouts and began practicing with JM's varsity team as an eighth-grader, even though he couldn't compete in matches.
"He was beating my top guys," coach George Christoforatos said.
The experience did wonders for Wood's confidence as well as his ground strokes. A year later, he immediately took over the No. 1 singles spot that he never relinquished.
"I played against players who were four or five years older than me," Wood said. "They had a lot more power and time playing the game. It was always good competitive, and that drove me to be better."
As good as Wood was in singles, Christoforatos said he was even better in doubles. Wood was 111-4 at JM, with three losses of the coming in state finals (2015, '16 and '18) and the other in the 2017 semifinals.
"He was absolutely phenomenal at the net," Christoforatos said. "I could have put anyone with him in doubles. I could have put a cone out there with him, and he'd have been successful. ... He made the JM program for the past 10 years."
Likewise, Cunney was something of an instant success, stepping directly to the top of Colonial Forge's talented lineup as a freshman.
"She was pretty polished, but she wouldn't walk around with a swagger. She was pretty even-keeled and even minded," Harris said. "She was very easy to coach. There were some things she needed from me, sometimes some strategy to go over. But she had it in the bag most of the time."
Cunney was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) at age 7 and had to modify her serve, losing a few miles per hour. If not for that limitation, said Harris, her serve "could have been 10 times more powerful."
Quickly finishing off her overmatched singles opponents usually gave Cunney time to serve as an unofficial assistant coach. Having toweled off from whatever minimal sweat she may have broken, she would watch her teammates' matches and offer encouragement and suggestions.
"I really enjoyed helping my other teammates with their games, because it would make me remember things that could help me later in the season. And it was great to see everybody improve," Cunney said.
Both Cunney and Wood have put down their racquets, at least competitively.
While her family has moved to Thailand for her father's job, Cunney is a rising junior in Virginia Commonwealth University's Guaranteed Medical Program, with plans to attend medical school. That's a time-consuming undertaking, but she hopes to join VCU's club tennis team.
Wood played tennis for two fall seasons and one spring at Merrimack (Vt.) College, but a coaching change and rising expenses brought him home to the University of Mary Washington, where he plans to play for the golf team whenever sports resume.
Both said they have an itch to play tennis again, though more for recreation than for accolades.
"Tennis was honestly one of my best experiences in high school," Cunney said. "I always looked forward to the spring, because I'd get to play tennis. And I got to meet different people that I wouldn't normally talk to. And I loved competing on the tennis court."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.