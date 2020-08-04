GIRLS COACH OF THE DECADE

SHAVAUN ROBERTS Colonial Forge

A fixture in the area since girls lacrosse first became a Stafford County varsity sport in 2014, Roberts has had the Eagles in contention for district/conference and region championships every year since.

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE DECADE

SAVANNAH CALLAN Massaponax

The owner of Virginia High School League records for goals in a single-season (125) and career (366), Callan found the back of the net with ease during her time with the Panthers. Along with her twin sister, Madison, she led a nascent Ponax program to its first-ever state tournament berth.

FIRST TEAM

MADISON CALLAN Massaponax

The midfielder yin to her twin’s attacking yang, Callan was a four-time All-Area selection before playing two seasons at Christopher Newport.

MIKAYLA COGHILL Mountain View

As a senior, Coghill scored 65 goals and led the Wildcats to their first state tournament. She appeared in four games as a freshman at Liberty.

MARY D’LUGOS Mountain View

D’Lugos scored 72 goals for the Wildcats, as a senior, when she was a first team Region 5D and All-Area selection.

MORGAN EVERITT Stafford

The three-time All-Area pick anchored the Indians’ back line on defense, then played a season at Old Dominion University.

JOCELYN FANT Colonial Forge

A defensive stalwart, Fant was on the field for nearly every minute of every game during her senior season with the Eagles.

AMANDA FENNELL Riverbend

Before blood clots abruptly halted her career, Fennell was primed for a second consecutive 100-goal season and a scholarship spot at Longwood.

KELSEY GEDIN Fredericksburg Academy

A future starter in goal at Columbia University, Gedin earned All-Area player of the year honors in 2014, when she posted a .568 save percentage.

ANNA MAUPIN Colonial Forge

Before starting as a freshman at Catholic University, Maupin earned first team all-state honors in 2016-17, scoring 60 goals as a senior.

KADENCE STANTON Colonial Forge

The 2019 FLS player of the year scored 58 goals and had 47 assists with 32 ground balls as a senior.

BOYS COACH OF THE DECADE

PHIL FANT Colonial Forge

Since taking the reins to the Eagles’ program in 2015, the West Point graduate’s tactical approach has resulted in six straight winning seasons, with the Eagles posting at least 15 victories in each campaign.

BOYS FIRST TEAM

BOYS PLAYER OF THE DECADE

REED KAUCHER Colonial Forge

A big-bodied attacker with unequaled field vision, Kaucher earned U.S. Lacrosse All-America and FLS player of the year honors following a 113-point senior season in 2012. Played one season at CCBC Essex (Md.) before suffering a career-ending thumb injury. He died in 2015.

DALTON ANDERSON Mountain View

One of the Commonwealth District’s best longpoles during his career, Anderson went on to play at Division-II Queens University.

JON FANT Colonial Forge

Two-time All-Area player of the year led Eagles to state semifinals as a senior in 2017. He now starts for VMI.

PAUL HUMMER Brooke Point

After amassing 324 points in his career with the Black-Hawks, Hummer won a Division-I national championship as a freshman at Loyola University.

JAKE MAUPIN Colonial Forge

Another in a line of Eagle attackers to earn FLS player of the year honors, Maupin posted a pair of 100-point seasons in 2013 and 2014.

KEVIN McGLADE Brooke Point

A former member of the U.S. Olympic bobsled team, McGlade earned All-America honors for his work as a longpole with the Black-Hawks.

ANTHONY MERIDA Colonial Forge

The 2018 All-Area player of the year, Merida turned aside 68 percent of the shots he faced as a senior with the Eagles.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ Mountain View

A four-time All-Area selection, Rodriguez became the first Wildcat to commit to a Division-I program when he pledged his talents to VMI.

CHEYNEY TALBERT North Stafford

Versatile playmaker at midfield was named FLS player of the year in 2013, when he scored 50 goals and provided 32 assists.

NICK WOODARD North Stafford

The latest in a trio of lacrosse playing brothers, Woodard was a feared long-stick middie. He’s committed to CCBC Essex (Md.).

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Dalton Anderson, Colonial Forge

Jay Baker, Massaponax

C.J. Buechner, Colonial Forge

Caleb Brodie, Colonial Forge

Jacob Calabrese, Riverbend

Hunter Callan, Massaponax

John Daugherty, Brooke Point

Jase Davis Fredericksburg Academy

Zach Fernow, Mountain View

Andrew Hamilton, Colonial Forge

Jet Hayes, Brooke Point

Tyler Howard, Colonial Forge

Paul Hummer, Brooke Point

Luke Hunley, Mountain View

Kaleb Hunter, North Stafford

Jamin Lane, Stafford

George Lumpkin, Colonial Forge

Colton Messick, Riverbend

Clay Miller, Colonial Forge

Bryan Ramey, Eastern View

Matt Resch, North Stafford

Ryan Schott, Brooke Point

Devon Weaver, Brooke Point

Jacob Wilhelm, Colonial Forge

Jacob Woodard, North Stafford

GIRLS

Brittany Baity, Brooke Point

Marilyn Biggar, Riverbend

Kennedy Buechner, Colonial Forge

Kayla Claypoole, Mountain View

Jessie Close, Colonial Forge

Lauren Donahue, Mountain View

Kinsey Greenlaw, Stafford

Lizzie Hamlett, James Monroe

Cate Hazel, Fredericksburg Academy

Sydney Grossweiler, Mountain View

Olivia Lynch, Mountain View

Tatiana Martinez, North Stafford

Haley-Anne Parish, Stafford

Micayla Starnes, Colonial Forge

Olivia Strobl, Colonial Forge

Isabel Ronza, Massaponax

Keely Trail, Colonial Roge

Rio Weber, Riverbend

Bailey Whitaker, Mountain View

