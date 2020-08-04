GIRLS COACH OF THE DECADE
SHAVAUN ROBERTS Colonial Forge
A fixture in the area since girls lacrosse first became a Stafford County varsity sport in 2014, Roberts has had the Eagles in contention for district/conference and region championships every year since.
GIRLS PLAYER OF THE DECADE
SAVANNAH CALLAN Massaponax
The owner of Virginia High School League records for goals in a single-season (125) and career (366), Callan found the back of the net with ease during her time with the Panthers. Along with her twin sister, Madison, she led a nascent Ponax program to its first-ever state tournament berth.
FIRST TEAM
MADISON CALLAN Massaponax
The midfielder yin to her twin’s attacking yang, Callan was a four-time All-Area selection before playing two seasons at Christopher Newport.
MIKAYLA COGHILL Mountain View
As a senior, Coghill scored 65 goals and led the Wildcats to their first state tournament. She appeared in four games as a freshman at Liberty.
MARY D’LUGOS Mountain View
D’Lugos scored 72 goals for the Wildcats, as a senior, when she was a first team Region 5D and All-Area selection.
MORGAN EVERITT Stafford
The three-time All-Area pick anchored the Indians’ back line on defense, then played a season at Old Dominion University.
JOCELYN FANT Colonial Forge
A defensive stalwart, Fant was on the field for nearly every minute of every game during her senior season with the Eagles.
AMANDA FENNELL Riverbend
Before blood clots abruptly halted her career, Fennell was primed for a second consecutive 100-goal season and a scholarship spot at Longwood.
KELSEY GEDIN Fredericksburg Academy
A future starter in goal at Columbia University, Gedin earned All-Area player of the year honors in 2014, when she posted a .568 save percentage.
ANNA MAUPIN Colonial Forge
Before starting as a freshman at Catholic University, Maupin earned first team all-state honors in 2016-17, scoring 60 goals as a senior.
KADENCE STANTON Colonial Forge
The 2019 FLS player of the year scored 58 goals and had 47 assists with 32 ground balls as a senior.
BOYS COACH OF THE DECADE
PHIL FANT Colonial Forge
Since taking the reins to the Eagles’ program in 2015, the West Point graduate’s tactical approach has resulted in six straight winning seasons, with the Eagles posting at least 15 victories in each campaign.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
BOYS PLAYER OF THE DECADE
REED KAUCHER Colonial Forge
A big-bodied attacker with unequaled field vision, Kaucher earned U.S. Lacrosse All-America and FLS player of the year honors following a 113-point senior season in 2012. Played one season at CCBC Essex (Md.) before suffering a career-ending thumb injury. He died in 2015.
DALTON ANDERSON Mountain View
One of the Commonwealth District’s best longpoles during his career, Anderson went on to play at Division-II Queens University.
JON FANT Colonial Forge
Two-time All-Area player of the year led Eagles to state semifinals as a senior in 2017. He now starts for VMI.
PAUL HUMMER Brooke Point
After amassing 324 points in his career with the Black-Hawks, Hummer won a Division-I national championship as a freshman at Loyola University.
JAKE MAUPIN Colonial Forge
Another in a line of Eagle attackers to earn FLS player of the year honors, Maupin posted a pair of 100-point seasons in 2013 and 2014.
KEVIN McGLADE Brooke Point
A former member of the U.S. Olympic bobsled team, McGlade earned All-America honors for his work as a longpole with the Black-Hawks.
ANTHONY MERIDA Colonial Forge
The 2018 All-Area player of the year, Merida turned aside 68 percent of the shots he faced as a senior with the Eagles.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ Mountain View
A four-time All-Area selection, Rodriguez became the first Wildcat to commit to a Division-I program when he pledged his talents to VMI.
CHEYNEY TALBERT North Stafford
Versatile playmaker at midfield was named FLS player of the year in 2013, when he scored 50 goals and provided 32 assists.
NICK WOODARD North Stafford
The latest in a trio of lacrosse playing brothers, Woodard was a feared long-stick middie. He’s committed to CCBC Essex (Md.).
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Dalton Anderson, Colonial Forge
Jay Baker, Massaponax
C.J. Buechner, Colonial Forge
Caleb Brodie, Colonial Forge
Jacob Calabrese, Riverbend
Hunter Callan, Massaponax
John Daugherty, Brooke Point
Jase Davis Fredericksburg Academy
Zach Fernow, Mountain View
Andrew Hamilton, Colonial Forge
Jet Hayes, Brooke Point
Tyler Howard, Colonial Forge
Paul Hummer, Brooke Point
Luke Hunley, Mountain View
Kaleb Hunter, North Stafford
Jamin Lane, Stafford
George Lumpkin, Colonial Forge
Colton Messick, Riverbend
Clay Miller, Colonial Forge
Bryan Ramey, Eastern View
Matt Resch, North Stafford
Ryan Schott, Brooke Point
Devon Weaver, Brooke Point
Jacob Wilhelm, Colonial Forge
Jacob Woodard, North Stafford
GIRLS
Brittany Baity, Brooke Point
Marilyn Biggar, Riverbend
Kennedy Buechner, Colonial Forge
Kayla Claypoole, Mountain View
Jessie Close, Colonial Forge
Lauren Donahue, Mountain View
Kinsey Greenlaw, Stafford
Lizzie Hamlett, James Monroe
Cate Hazel, Fredericksburg Academy
Sydney Grossweiler, Mountain View
Olivia Lynch, Mountain View
Tatiana Martinez, North Stafford
Haley-Anne Parish, Stafford
Micayla Starnes, Colonial Forge
Olivia Strobl, Colonial Forge
Isabel Ronza, Massaponax
Keely Trail, Colonial Roge
Rio Weber, Riverbend
Bailey Whitaker, Mountain View
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.