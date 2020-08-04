During a preseason scrimmage in 2017, Colonial Forge boys lacrosse coach Phil Fant heard a commotion behind him on the bench. Fant turned around to see two of his defensive midfielders, Justin Breslin and Mark Roberts, on the ground wrestling.
Once the dust settled, a fuming Fant investigated the cause of the melee. One of his assistants, Marcus Boyer, related that the pair was fighting to get on the field—and one of them kept cutting in line for the next run.
The coach’s mood changed instantly.
“I was like, ‘Oh, they want to be in the game that bad?’” Fant recalled thinking. “I can deal with that. I can work with that.”
From decorated superstars like Fant’s son Jonathon, a two-time Free Lance–Star player of the year, to defensive backs turned defensive midfielders for one spring, the Eagles could sense that they were in for a special season.
And everyone wanted a piece of the action.
“It gave a sort of depth but also familiarity with each other because we had been friends up to that point off the field,” said Jon Fant, who now plays at VMI. “I liked how it was a whole class almost coming together to fulfill a starting lineup. We were so close as a unit and friend group that on the field we just gelled together.”
That cohesion propelled The Free Lance-Star’s team of the decade to a 17–2 record and postseason success in the form of Conference 4 and Region 6A-South titles. In the regional championship game against James River, Colonial Forge scored a staggering 25 goals.
“We played make it-take it during that game,” Phil Fant said, referencing the handiwork of all-state faceoff man Andrew Hamilton.
Jon Fant finished the season with 48 goals and 54 assists, while sturdy senior attacker Jacob Wilhelm scored a team-high 70 goals. Maleek Silvera and Josh Bass comprised a formidable tandem in the midfield. In goal, senior Jacob Martinez turned away 64 percent of the shots he faced.
Together they led the Eagles to the 6A state semifinal, where they hosted Northern Virginia blue blood W.T. Woodson. Despite missing Bass (broken wrist) in the midfield, the Eagles gave the eventual state champion Cavaliers all they could handle in front of a crowd that more closely resembled a playoff football game.
“It was awesome to see,” Jon Fant said. “As soon as regional play started, there were North Stafford kids at our games, there were Mountain View kids at our games. It just shows as a county, we’ll really come and get behind one another.”
After allowing the game’s first five goals, Colonial Forge staged its last stand. The Eagles cut their deficit to 8–6 with 10 minutes remaining but couldn’t complete their comeback, falling 12–7.
“If Josh Bass isn’t injured, it’s a totally different game,” Phil Fant said. “Because now they can’t pole all of my best middies. They would’ve had to either pole Maleek [Silvera] or Josh Bass. They couldn’t pole both of them. I honestly think we beat Woodson if we have everybody.”
His son agrees.
“I truly believe we could’ve given them a run for their money,” Jon Fant said.
