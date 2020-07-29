Boys swimmer of the decade:
BRANDON HAMBLIN, North Stafford
Hamblin earned back-to-back Class 5 state titles in the 50-yard freestyle in 2017 and 2018, setting a state record (20.27) as a senior. He is now a junior at Indiana University and earned All-America status as a freshman in 2019.
Girls swimmer of the decade:
ANNIE BOONE, Eastern View
Before heading off to swim at Auburn University, Boone swept the Class 4 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley state titles for three straight years (2014-16) for the Cyclones.
COACH OF THE DECADE
CURT ALBERT, King George
A two-time All-Area coach of the year, he helped develop the Foxes’ boys and girls programs into consistent winners that dominated Battlefield District and Conference 19 competition.
Boys team
BRAD ALLISON, James Monroe
The two-time All-Area swimmer of the year was a three-time state champion in the 200 freestyle (2013-15) for the Yellow Jackets, setting a state record as a senior.
JUSTIN BARDEN, Orange
Before competing for William & Mary, Barden was a three-time All-Area pick who was second in the 200 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke in the state meet as a senior.
DYLAN EICHBERG, Stafford
Now swimming at Virginia Tech, he anchored Stafford’s 2018 state champion 200 free relay team and placed individually at states in the IM (twice), breast and butterfly.
LUKE DUROCHER, Riverbend
Now swimming for Georgia, he was the All-Area swimmer of the year as a sophomore in 2016 and placed in the Class 6 state meet in the backstroke, butterfly and IM.
MICHAEL FOX-MOLES, Brooke Point
The 2011 All-Area swimmer of the year briefly held a Class 5 state record in the 100 backstroke and twice placed in the top three in the event. He later swam at Columbia.
JOSH FRIEDEL, Mountain View
He captured the 2010 Group 5A state championship in the 100 backstroke for the Wildcats and later swam for Florida State.
OWEN VAN KRIMPEN, Eastern View
The Dutch-born swimmer won back-to-back Class 4 titles in the 500 freestyle in 2014 and 2015 for the Cyclones and later attended Cal State-Bakersfield.
SECOND TEAM
Ben Eichberg, Stafford IM--Dylan’s younger brother is making his own name by placing in the state breaststroke as a freshman and sophomore.
Collin Feliciano, Brooke Point--The area’s best IM swimmer for the past two seasons also won a regional breaststroke title as a sophomore.
Lucas Johnson, Colonial Forge-Headed to Duke, he reached the state final in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly in both his junior and senior seasons.
Jacob Miller, King George--On the same weekend Hamblin set his 50 free state record, Miller won a state Class 4 title in the same event.
Alex Montes de Oca, Orange--Versatility was this future William & Mary swimmer’s forte. He scored at state in the fly, back and IM events.
John O’Hara, Stafford--He placed in the state 100 and 200 freestyles as a junior and senior and anchored a state-champion 200 free relay.
Ryan Schmitz, North Stafford--He anchored the Wolverines’ 400 free relay state champions and excelled in sprints before swimming for VMI.
Nate Wilson, King George--Now swimming at Army, he was a consistent state scorer for the Foxes in the breast and butterfly events.
GIRLS TEAM
CAROLINE BENTZ, King George
She was the Class 4 state champion in the 100 backstroke as a sophomore in 2018 and will swim for Virginia Tech this fall after a gap year.
KAYLA BRUMBAUM, Riverbend
Brumaum won a Group AAA state 100 breaststroke title in 2011 and became an All-American at N.C. State, later making the 2017 U.S. National Team.
GEORGIA JOHNSON, Mountain View
Johnson will swim for South Carolina after a runner-up state finish in the breaststroke as a senior. She was also fourth in the IM at state.
BAILIE MONAHAN, Colonial Forge
A two-time All-Area swimmer of the year, Monahan placed in the state meet for three straight seasons in the IM, butterfly and 50 free. She later swam at East Carolina.
LARISSA NEILEN, Orange
Before heading to Rutgers, she won the 2014 Class 5 state title in the 100 breaststroke and was state runner-up in the individual medley.
ALEXA OWEN, Louisa
One of the area’s most versatile swimmers, she placed in the Class 4 state meet three times each in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.
CAROLINE WANNER, Brooke Point
She won back-to-back Class 5 state titles in the 500 freestyle in 2014-15 for the Black-Hawks and later swam at Marshall University.
SECOND TEAM
Noland Butler, James Monroe--A three-time All-Area performer, she brought home numerous state medals in the sprint freestyles.
Jordan Durocher, Riverbend--Part of a champion swimming family, she placed in the Class 6 state 500 free and 200 IM as a sophomore.
Mary Flinn, Brooke Point--She was twice Commonwealth District champion in the backstroke and also excelled at the 200 freestyle.
Elyse MacIsaac, Colonial Forge--Before swimming for the Naval Academy, she twice placed in the state meet in the breaststroke.
Sabrina Mikeal, Brooke Point--She placed in the Class 5 state meet as a freshman in the butterfly and 50 free in 2015.
Michaela Sizemore, Stafford--Sizemore bookended a strong career by placing third in the 500 free as a freshman and fourth as a senior.
Shay Walker, Mountain View--She was a consistent district, region and state scorer in the breaststroke, 100 free and relays.
Ashley Wang, Colonial Forge--As a freshman last winter, she placed second in the Class 6 state backstroke and third in the 500 free.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Nick Ashton, Courtland
Ricardo Bonilla-Vazquez, King George
Michael Camper, Riverbend
Joe Durocher, Riverbend
Jakob Frick, Colonial Forge
Ryand Leupold, Courtland
Alec Morin, St. Michael
Dylan Peck, Chancellor
Peter Stoffel, James Monroe
Michael Young, Massaponax
GIRLS
Laura Bradley, Chancellor
Rheagan Horne, Riverbend
Ashley Pearson, Mountain View
Anna Slominski, James Monroe
Caroline Storen, Courtland
Ryan Ulrich, Stafford
Rylie Waisanen, Colonial Forge
Tamara Wheater, King George
Courtney Wolfgang, Massaponax
