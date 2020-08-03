TRACK AND FIELD

COACH OF THE DECADE:

JERRY CUTRIGHT Louisa— Cutright guided the Lions’ boys to the 2011 indoor and outdoor team state championships. The veteran leader also coached several individual boys and girls state champions in the decade.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE DECADE:

JAVANIQUE BURRUSS Louisa

She captured 11 indoor and outdoor state championships in the hurdles, long jump and triple jump from 2010-13. She was named first-team All-Area six times and female track athlete of the year on four occasions.

GIRLS FIRST-TEAM

Alexis Clark, James Monroe – She won 11 state championships in the shot put and discus throughout her career. She played field hockey and basketball, as well, and was named FLS female athlete of the year as a senior in 2018.

Kimberley Ficenec, Mountain View – She excelled at Alabama after a stellar career with the Wildcats. She set a state meet record in the indoor 1,000 meters in 2012 to follow up her 2011 state championship in the same event.

Gen Hirata, Stafford – This South Dakota rising sophomore won six state pole vaulting championships in her career with the Indians. She is the 5A state meet record holder in the event and the overall state record holder.

Crystal Jones, Colonial Forge – This six-time first-team All-Area performer won five state high jump titles from 2012-15. She went on to excel at Temple University and is now an assistant coach at Forge.

Joselyn Jones, Chancellor—This three-time FLS track and field athlete of the year helped the Chargers win four relay state championships. She also earned nine individual all-state honors before transferring to Colonial Forge and concentrating on volleyball.

Alantra Mines, Caroline – This Morgan State rising senior was a four-time state champion in the triple jump, an 11-time all-state medalist and an 18-time all-region performer. She also excelled in the long jump and high jump.

Meshala Morton, Mountain View – The two-time All-Area track athlete of the year capped a stellar career with an indoor state title in the 55 meters and outdoor state championships in the 100 and 200. She went to become a standout sprinter at Hampton University.

Aaliyah Pyatt, Massaponax—This rising senior had a stellar 2019 junior campaign when she swept the 100, 200 and 400 at the district and region level. She placed first in the 100, second in the 200 and third in the 400 at the Class 5 state meet.

Katherine Walker, Brooke Point – Before Walker went on to the University of Virginia she won the 2010 Group AAA state title in the 3,200 and a championship in the 5,000 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE DECADE:

JAREN HOLMES Riverbend

As a senior in 2019, Holmes swept the Class 6 state championships in the long jump, high jump and triple jump and placed fourth in the 110 hurdles. He went on to the University of North Carolina after being named FLS outdoor track and overall male athlete of the year.

BOYS FIRST-TEAM

Raeshawn Bishop, Louisa – He was the winter track athlete of the year as a junior in 2013. The following year he capped his career with a Group 4A state title in the triple jump before heading to George Mason University.

Joe Cline, Brooke Point – Before Cline went on to become an all-Atlantic Coast Conference thrower at Clemson he excelled for the Black-Hawks. He won indoor and outdoor 5A state titles in the shot put in 2014 and added a second-place finish in the discus.

Jaquan Dickson, James Monroe – Dickson won state titles in the 100 meters and long jump his senior season. He won a combined six district and region titles his final outdoor season and was named All-Area track athlete of the year.

Tony Green, Louisa – He scored points in five individual events and one relay at the 2011 indoor state championships, winning state crowns in the 55 hurdles and triple jump. He added a state title in the 110 hurdles that spring.

Matthew Hazelgren, Stafford – He cleared 15 feet in the pole vault his senior season. He won Commonwealth District, Northwest Region and Group AAA state titles in the event to cap his high school career.

Naukym Morton, North Stafford – The area’s top sprinter of the decade won three outdoor regional titles as a sophomore before capturing back-to-back state titles in the 200 as a junior and senior. He went on to compete at Northeastern University.

Daquan Pollard, Caroline – This three-time All-Area performer capped his career with a high jump leap of 6-8 to win the state championship in 2013. He collected eight all-state medals during his senior season to earn spring track and overall male athlete of the year honors.

Philip Lambert, Stafford – He was the boys outdoor track and field athlete of the year in 2017 after he captured the 5A state title in the 3,200 with a meet record time of 9:11.50. He also won district and region titles in the event that year.

Michael Waller, Chancellor—As a junior in 2011, this former Charger won the Group AA state title in the 800 meters with a time of 1:53.22. He was second in the state in the 800 as a senior.

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

Bridget Abbatiello, Stafford

Jordan Angers, Mountain View

Lindsey Armentrout, King George

Mekaiyla Baker, Courtland

Victoria Barrett, North Stafford

Ginny Beringer, James Monroe

Sharnea Brown, James Monroe

Ciera Caicedo, Louisa

Amiaya Carey, Stafford

Ashley Cooper, Stafford

Justine Dutton, Caroline

Erin Edmond, Riverbend

Akeila Edwards, Chancellor

Samantha Ford, Mountain View

Lauren Graves, Mountain View

Miranda Green, King George

Khailah Griffin, Riverbend

Megan Heidebrecht, Culpeper

Ashley Hinton, Stafford

Sabrina Johnson, Stafford

Brittany Kersey, King George

India Kithcart, Stafford

Meyhonia Layne, Eastern View

Jami Lewis, North Stafford

Tiana Lewis, Colonial Forge

Hannah Lowery, Stafford

Jamie Macecevic, North Stafford

Frances Morales, Colonial Forge

Cleo Morris, James Monroe

Savannah Osborne, Massaponax

Amethyst Polk, King George

Dahja Price, Louisa

Malika Pride, North Stafford

Makayla Purifoy, Colonial Forge

Paige Ragsdale, Riverbend

Megan Rebholz, Colonial Forge

Savannah Roark, Courtland

Isha Sesay, Brooke Point

Shalah Smiling, Brooke Point

Morgan Snow, North Stafford

Donye Taylor, Chancellor

Jessica Toliver, Caroline

Jordan Venning, Mountain View

Micayah Upshaw, Colonial Forge

Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge

Mckenzi Watkins, Colonial Forge

Jenny Westerholm, Mountain View

Keyontae Williams, James Monroe

Aubrey Wingeart, King George

Searra White, Mountain View

Maya Wright, Chancellor

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Henrik Anderson, Mountain View

Zainab Bangura, Colonial Forge

Ben Beatty, Courtland

Jaelan Black, Colonial Forge

Jake Brown, Stafford

Alex Bukovich, Mountain View

Del’Quan Campbell, North Stafford

Limiah Coleman, Spotsylvania

Darin Council, North Stafford

Justin Crabbe, Stafford

Josh Daggett, Riverbend

Seifeldin Eltablyhi, Colonial Forge

Dillon Fields, Riverbend

Luther Gibbs, Culpeper

Jeremy Granderson, Colonial Forge

Roderque Gray, Brooke Point

Jonathan Graham, King George

Corrinn Harris, Louisa

Micah Harris, Colonial Forge

Isaac Haywood, Louisa

Davion Hutt, King George

Christopher Jackson, Caroline

Anthony Johnson, Mountain View

James Johnson, Massaponax

Keyshawn Johnson, James Monroe

Kyler Jourdan, Courtland

Nicholas Judy, Riverbend

Zack Kindel, Colonial Forge

Brandon Lawrence, James Monroe

Gordon Lewis, Riverbend

Vinson Logan, Colonial Forge

Luke Lysher, Stafford

Ricky Martin, Stafford

Jesse McNeal, Riverbend

Colton Ocetnik, Mountain View

Brian O’Loughlin, Colonial Forge

Spencer O’Neill, Massaponax

Aason Pankey, Caroline

Gerimi Parrett, Brooke Point

David Pennesi, Colonial Forge

Rasheed Powers, Brooke Point

Daenah Pressley, Eastern View

Isaiah Ramadane, Spotsylvania

Ben Ransom, Chancellor

Pete Reed, Colonial Forge

Trey Reed, Colonial Forge

Antoine Sanders, Brooke Point

Dequane Simmons, Orange

Ben Sorensen, Mountain View

Glenn Taylor, James Monroe

Trevor Thomas, Colonial Forge

Bowen Varney, Louisa

Jaekob Vollbrecht, Courtland

Matthew Spicer, Courtland

Zachary Wadas, Courtland

Joe Walton, King George

Brandon White, Mountain View

Nic Wolfe, Mountain View

Desmond Weinberg-Jones, Colonial Forge

Sean Wray, Courtland

