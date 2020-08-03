TRACK AND FIELD
COACH OF THE DECADE:
JERRY CUTRIGHT Louisa— Cutright guided the Lions’ boys to the 2011 indoor and outdoor team state championships. The veteran leader also coached several individual boys and girls state champions in the decade.
GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE DECADE:
JAVANIQUE BURRUSS Louisa
She captured 11 indoor and outdoor state championships in the hurdles, long jump and triple jump from 2010-13. She was named first-team All-Area six times and female track athlete of the year on four occasions.
GIRLS FIRST-TEAM
Alexis Clark, James Monroe – She won 11 state championships in the shot put and discus throughout her career. She played field hockey and basketball, as well, and was named FLS female athlete of the year as a senior in 2018.
Kimberley Ficenec, Mountain View – She excelled at Alabama after a stellar career with the Wildcats. She set a state meet record in the indoor 1,000 meters in 2012 to follow up her 2011 state championship in the same event.
Gen Hirata, Stafford – This South Dakota rising sophomore won six state pole vaulting championships in her career with the Indians. She is the 5A state meet record holder in the event and the overall state record holder.
Crystal Jones, Colonial Forge – This six-time first-team All-Area performer won five state high jump titles from 2012-15. She went on to excel at Temple University and is now an assistant coach at Forge.
Joselyn Jones, Chancellor—This three-time FLS track and field athlete of the year helped the Chargers win four relay state championships. She also earned nine individual all-state honors before transferring to Colonial Forge and concentrating on volleyball.
Alantra Mines, Caroline – This Morgan State rising senior was a four-time state champion in the triple jump, an 11-time all-state medalist and an 18-time all-region performer. She also excelled in the long jump and high jump.
Meshala Morton, Mountain View – The two-time All-Area track athlete of the year capped a stellar career with an indoor state title in the 55 meters and outdoor state championships in the 100 and 200. She went to become a standout sprinter at Hampton University.
Aaliyah Pyatt, Massaponax—This rising senior had a stellar 2019 junior campaign when she swept the 100, 200 and 400 at the district and region level. She placed first in the 100, second in the 200 and third in the 400 at the Class 5 state meet.
Katherine Walker, Brooke Point – Before Walker went on to the University of Virginia she won the 2010 Group AAA state title in the 3,200 and a championship in the 5,000 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
BOYS ATHLETE OF THE DECADE:
JAREN HOLMES Riverbend
As a senior in 2019, Holmes swept the Class 6 state championships in the long jump, high jump and triple jump and placed fourth in the 110 hurdles. He went on to the University of North Carolina after being named FLS outdoor track and overall male athlete of the year.
BOYS FIRST-TEAM
Raeshawn Bishop, Louisa – He was the winter track athlete of the year as a junior in 2013. The following year he capped his career with a Group 4A state title in the triple jump before heading to George Mason University.
Joe Cline, Brooke Point – Before Cline went on to become an all-Atlantic Coast Conference thrower at Clemson he excelled for the Black-Hawks. He won indoor and outdoor 5A state titles in the shot put in 2014 and added a second-place finish in the discus.
Jaquan Dickson, James Monroe – Dickson won state titles in the 100 meters and long jump his senior season. He won a combined six district and region titles his final outdoor season and was named All-Area track athlete of the year.
Tony Green, Louisa – He scored points in five individual events and one relay at the 2011 indoor state championships, winning state crowns in the 55 hurdles and triple jump. He added a state title in the 110 hurdles that spring.
Matthew Hazelgren, Stafford – He cleared 15 feet in the pole vault his senior season. He won Commonwealth District, Northwest Region and Group AAA state titles in the event to cap his high school career.
Naukym Morton, North Stafford – The area’s top sprinter of the decade won three outdoor regional titles as a sophomore before capturing back-to-back state titles in the 200 as a junior and senior. He went on to compete at Northeastern University.
Daquan Pollard, Caroline – This three-time All-Area performer capped his career with a high jump leap of 6-8 to win the state championship in 2013. He collected eight all-state medals during his senior season to earn spring track and overall male athlete of the year honors.
Philip Lambert, Stafford – He was the boys outdoor track and field athlete of the year in 2017 after he captured the 5A state title in the 3,200 with a meet record time of 9:11.50. He also won district and region titles in the event that year.
Michael Waller, Chancellor—As a junior in 2011, this former Charger won the Group AA state title in the 800 meters with a time of 1:53.22. He was second in the state in the 800 as a senior.
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Bridget Abbatiello, Stafford
Jordan Angers, Mountain View
Lindsey Armentrout, King George
Mekaiyla Baker, Courtland
Victoria Barrett, North Stafford
Ginny Beringer, James Monroe
Sharnea Brown, James Monroe
Ciera Caicedo, Louisa
Amiaya Carey, Stafford
Ashley Cooper, Stafford
Justine Dutton, Caroline
Erin Edmond, Riverbend
Akeila Edwards, Chancellor
Samantha Ford, Mountain View
Lauren Graves, Mountain View
Miranda Green, King George
Khailah Griffin, Riverbend
Megan Heidebrecht, Culpeper
Ashley Hinton, Stafford
Sabrina Johnson, Stafford
Brittany Kersey, King George
India Kithcart, Stafford
Meyhonia Layne, Eastern View
Jami Lewis, North Stafford
Tiana Lewis, Colonial Forge
Hannah Lowery, Stafford
Jamie Macecevic, North Stafford
Frances Morales, Colonial Forge
Cleo Morris, James Monroe
Savannah Osborne, Massaponax
Amethyst Polk, King George
Dahja Price, Louisa
Malika Pride, North Stafford
Makayla Purifoy, Colonial Forge
Paige Ragsdale, Riverbend
Megan Rebholz, Colonial Forge
Savannah Roark, Courtland
Isha Sesay, Brooke Point
Shalah Smiling, Brooke Point
Morgan Snow, North Stafford
Donye Taylor, Chancellor
Jessica Toliver, Caroline
Jordan Venning, Mountain View
Micayah Upshaw, Colonial Forge
Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge
Mckenzi Watkins, Colonial Forge
Jenny Westerholm, Mountain View
Keyontae Williams, James Monroe
Aubrey Wingeart, King George
Searra White, Mountain View
Maya Wright, Chancellor
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Henrik Anderson, Mountain View
Zainab Bangura, Colonial Forge
Ben Beatty, Courtland
Jaelan Black, Colonial Forge
Jake Brown, Stafford
Alex Bukovich, Mountain View
Del’Quan Campbell, North Stafford
Limiah Coleman, Spotsylvania
Darin Council, North Stafford
Justin Crabbe, Stafford
Josh Daggett, Riverbend
Seifeldin Eltablyhi, Colonial Forge
Dillon Fields, Riverbend
Luther Gibbs, Culpeper
Jeremy Granderson, Colonial Forge
Roderque Gray, Brooke Point
Jonathan Graham, King George
Corrinn Harris, Louisa
Micah Harris, Colonial Forge
Isaac Haywood, Louisa
Davion Hutt, King George
Christopher Jackson, Caroline
Anthony Johnson, Mountain View
James Johnson, Massaponax
Keyshawn Johnson, James Monroe
Kyler Jourdan, Courtland
Nicholas Judy, Riverbend
Zack Kindel, Colonial Forge
Brandon Lawrence, James Monroe
Gordon Lewis, Riverbend
Vinson Logan, Colonial Forge
Luke Lysher, Stafford
Ricky Martin, Stafford
Jesse McNeal, Riverbend
Colton Ocetnik, Mountain View
Brian O’Loughlin, Colonial Forge
Spencer O’Neill, Massaponax
Aason Pankey, Caroline
Gerimi Parrett, Brooke Point
David Pennesi, Colonial Forge
Rasheed Powers, Brooke Point
Daenah Pressley, Eastern View
Isaiah Ramadane, Spotsylvania
Ben Ransom, Chancellor
Pete Reed, Colonial Forge
Trey Reed, Colonial Forge
Antoine Sanders, Brooke Point
Dequane Simmons, Orange
Ben Sorensen, Mountain View
Glenn Taylor, James Monroe
Trevor Thomas, Colonial Forge
Bowen Varney, Louisa
Jaekob Vollbrecht, Courtland
Matthew Spicer, Courtland
Zachary Wadas, Courtland
Joe Walton, King George
Brandon White, Mountain View
Nic Wolfe, Mountain View
Desmond Weinberg-Jones, Colonial Forge
Sean Wray, Courtland
