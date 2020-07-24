PLAYER OF THE DECADE
VICTORIA BARRETT, North Stafford
This three-time All-Area player of the year has moved on to New Mexico State University, but not before she left a legacy at her school, the area and state. She holds VHSL records for career kills and single-season kills with 2,033 and 744, respectively.
COACH OF THE DECADE
NICOLE CANDELORA, North Stafford
The Wolverines were certainly talented during their three-year run of dominance from 2017–19. But Candelora’s steady approach was integral, as well, as North Stafford reached the state semifinals at minimum for three straight seasons.
FIRST-TEAM
ALYSSA ANDRENO, Brooke Point
Before going on to play for the University of Tennessee, Andreno was a two-time All-Area performer for the Black–Hawks. She was Conference 15 player of the year as a senior and racked up 556 kills and 193 blocks her final two seasons.
CINDY EHRICH, Riverbend
The area’s best libero of the decade, Ehrich was a three-time All-Area performer, twice in the 2010s. She amassed 1,167 digs in 2010 and ’11. As a senior she added 84 kills and 47 aces.
SYDNEY FERGUSON, North Stafford
She’s now a rising sophomore at Penn State, but while at North Stafford she was a towering presence that excelled all over the court. The three-time All-Area performer racked up 902 kills and 732 digs from 2016–18.
NORI THOMAS, Colonial Forge
The Conference 4 and All-Area player of the year in 2014 and ’15 racked up 624 kills her final two seasons. She was named first-team all-region and all-state as a senior and finished her run holding eight career or single-season school records.
EMMA SWOPE, Massaponax
The University of Toledo rising senior was the Conference 15 player of the year in 2016. She was also a first-team all-state selection by 5A coaches that year as she amassed 489 kills, 200 digs and 53 blocks as the Panthers came up just shy of a state tournament berth.
PAITYN WALKER, Colonial Forge
With one season to go, but she’s already established herself as one of the area’s best setters in recent memory. She was named Commonwealth District setter of the year with 606 assists as a sophomore in 2018 and followed that up last year with 989 assists and 266 digs.
SECOND TEAM
Tenley Hares, Courtland—She earned back-to-back conference player of the year and first-team All-Area honors in 2015 and ‘16. She set school records with 394 points and 345 kills as a junior in 2015.
Katrina Houston, North Stafford—She was a first-team All-Area selection as a junior in 2010 and followed it up with Area player of the year honors as a senior after she led the Commonwealth District with 525 kills.
Stephanie Jacobsen, Brooke Point—A three-time first-team All-Area performer from 2014–16, Jacobsen was a force all over the court for the Black–Hawks. She’s now a rising senior at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University.
Hope Kelley, Colonial Forge—She was first-team All-Area as a junior and the All-Area player of the year as a senior in 2013. She recorded 282 kills and 153 digs that season before heading off to Incarnate Word.
Peyton Lindblad, Riverbend—She was a consistent performer throughout her career at Riverbend but really took off at Shepherd University where she earned overall female athlete of the year from The Journal, a newspaper in Martinsburg, W.Va. in 2019–20.
Brooke Sanders, Colonial Forge—A two-time first-team All-Area selection, Sanders delivered 541 assists, 128 digs and 77 kills as a senior in 2013.
Marnie Streeter, FCS—She was first-team All-Area, the Delaney Athletic Conference MVP and an all-state pick as a junior and senior. She racked up 1,004 kills her final two seasons.
HONORABLE MENTION
Colleen Beaver, Massaponax
Isis Black, North Stafford
Madison Burns, Riverbend
Sarah Corona, Massaponax
Desiree Claxton, Brooke Point
Sydney Collins, Chancellor
Emily Flamm, Courtland
Kameron Fobbs, Brooke Point
Anna Gallup, Courtland
Valeria Giberti, Brooke Point
Ashleigh Glassie, Colonial Forge
Mackenzie Green, Massaponax
Makayla Guenther, Massaponax
Jasmine Jones, Brooke Point
Kendall Jones, North Stafford
Brooke Kelley, Colonial Forge
Mimi Kerr, Riverbend
Madi Koban, King George
Hannah Marsteller, Riverbend
Nalani McBride, Mountain View
Gabby Myers, Colonial Forge
Olivia Nguyen-Dillon, Massaponax
Madi Porter, Colonial Forge
Adriana Ramos, Chancellor
Allie Reynolds, Chancellor
Calli Scott, Spotsylvania
Elyssia Smith, Colonial Forge
Kristen Smith, Courtland
Shea Sullivan, Chancellor
Gabby Vess, Fredericksburg Christian
Melody Washington, Chancellor
Anna Weisband, Mountain View
